Mathieu Arseneault Is A True Role Model For Upcoming Real Estate Enthusiasts

Mathieu Arseneault credits his father for his incredible success, from being a small-scale teenage real estate entrepreneur in Quebec to accumulating a net worth of over $50,000,000. Mathieu learned about real estate at the tender age of six as he tagged along for rent collection with his father while learning about leases. This created a goal for the young Mathieu to make his mark in real estate.

At 19, Arseneault purchased his first building and began to offer real estate classes. In his first year as an agent, the teenager made $250,000 and was named the top real estate agent at the firm he worked for. Today, he owns more than 375 properties and has sold over 5,000 houses in 20 years. Arseneault has sacrificed leisure time to work seven days a week to enjoy now what he calls “cruise control.”

These sacrifices were for his lovely family to ensure they would never miss anything and could live full lives. Arsenault always knew that when he had a wife and children, he wanted to give them everything they could ever need or want. It has resulted in people reaching out to him at the referral of friends and family, and this is what he terms “reaping what you sow.”