Matt Damon Confesses Watching 'Temptation Island' With His Daughters 'Did Not Disappoint': 'We Were Howling'
July 8 2026, Published 6:12 p.m. ET
Matt Damon was pleasantly surprised after watching an episode of Temptation Island with his daughters, confessing it "did not disappoint."
The Good Will Hunting actor, 55, admitted to tuning into the dating show while speaking to actress Amy Poehler during the Tuesday, July 7, episode of the "Good Hang With Amy Poehler" podcast.
Matt Damon Talked 'Temptation Island'
Damon said his daughters are regular Love Island viewers, but while waiting for a new episode, they filled the gap by watching Temptation Island.
"I'm like, 'You guys want to give this a shot for an hour before Love Island comes on?' And I mean, it did not disappoint," the actor recalled.
'Cracks in the Veener'
Damon explained the premise of the show, which temporarily separates unmarried couples into different villas with attractive singles to test the fidelity of their relationships.
"So they bring in the hot singles, all the guys come in and start ripping their shirts and they’re like, ‘You made a mistake bringing her here bro,'" Damon told the actress. “The kids are like trying to take bets on which couples are going to make it and I’m like, ‘You know, guys, I doubt if they were all just faithful to each other, there wouldn’t be much of a show. So I have a feeling we’re going to see some cracks in the veneer.'"
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Matt Damon Is a Father of 4 Daughters
Damon and his wife, Luciana Damon, share three daughters – Isabella, 20, Gia, 17, and Stella, 15. He is also the stepfather to Luciana's eldest daughter, Alexia, 27.
Earlier this year, the Jason Bourne star opened up about being a girl dad and how it shifted his perspective on parenting.
Matt Damon Gushed About Parenthood
“I used to be really into the nature-nurture argument,” he explained during an appearance on the "New Heights" podcast in February, emphasizing his belief in the importance of “nature.”
"Your kids show up — like that spirit that soul is there, and it's going to do what it's going to do," he explained. "The nurture part is very important; you're going to be helping with that, but they really are who they are right away."
He then shared the same advice a friend had offered him when his daughter Isabella was a toddler: "Don't blink."
"That s--- is real," Damon continued. "My daughter [Gia] broke her collarbone, and this morning she was getting ready for school. She's 17, and she asked me to brush her hair. And so I brushed her hair, and I mean, I hadn't brushed her hair [in] I don't know eight, nine, years?"