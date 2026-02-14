or
Matt Damon Gets Real About 'Girl Dad' Life as He Gives Jason Kelce Advice: 'Don't Blink'

split photo of Matt Damon & his family
Source: MEGA

Matt Damon reflected on life as a 'girl dad' during an episode of the 'New Heights' podcast.

Profile Image

Feb. 14 2026, Published 6:33 p.m. ET

Matt Damon is not just a Hollywood icon but also a devoted father of four daughters, and he recently got candid about his parenting journey on the “New Heights” podcast.

The acclaimed actor, known for hits like Good Will Hunting and the Bourne franchise, shared valuable insights alongside hosts Jason and Travis Kelce.

image of Matt Damon shares four daughters with wife Luciana Barroso.
Source: MEGA

Matt Damon shares four daughters with wife Luciana Barroso.

Matt has been married to Luciana Damon for 20 years. Their love story began in 2003 when he met the Argentine beauty at a Miami bar where she worked as a bartender. Together, they are proud parents to four daughters: Alexia, 25, Isabella, 19, Gia, 17, and Stella, 15.

Similarly, host Jason and his wife, Kylie, are also parents to four daughters, which led to an instant camaraderie between these "girl dads."

image of Matt Damon opened up about raising four daughters on the 'New Heights' podcast.
Source: New Heights/YouTube

Matt Damon opened up about raising four daughters on the 'New Heights' podcast.

During the show, Travis asked Matt for his best “girl dad” advice. The star responded with a laugh, saying, “I’ve got nothing,” adding, “You’re in it. I heard the kids before we started, and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’”

Jason chimed in, noting he often advises against taking parenting advice since every child is unique.

image of The filmmaker encouraged parents to cherish small moments and 'not blink.'
Source: MEGA

The filmmaker encouraged parents to cherish small moments and 'not blink.'

Reflecting on fatherhood, Matt revealed how becoming a dad shifted his perspective on parenting.

“I used to be really into the nature-nurture argument,” he admitted, emphasizing his belief in the importance of “nature.”

Source: New Heights/YouTube
Matt explained that while nurturing plays a vital role, he now recognizes that kids come into the world with their own innate personalities.

“They show up with their own spirit,” he said, highlighting the significance of guiding rather than reshaping those natural traits.

Matt offered a poignant piece of advice he received when his daughter Isabella was a toddler: “Don’t blink.”

This metaphor serves as a reminder not to overlook the fleeting moments of childhood. He recalled a recent experience with Gia, who asked him to brush her hair before school, a routine he hadn’t engaged in for years.

image of Jason and Kylie Kelce also have four girls.
Source: @kykelce/Instagram

Jason and Kylie Kelce also have four girls.

“It just hit me how fast it all goes,” Matt said, acknowledging the small yet significant changes that often go unnoticed until they become apparent.

“So don’t blink,” he urged, a powerful reminder of the rapid passage of time.

As Matt juggles the challenges and joys of fatherhood, he is also preparing for his role in Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated film, The Odyssey, set to debut on July 17. In this production, Matt stars as the legendary Greek king of Ithaca, adding to his already impressive filmography.

