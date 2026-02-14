Matt Damon Gets Real About 'Girl Dad' Life as He Gives Jason Kelce Advice: 'Don't Blink'

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Matt Damon shares four daughters with wife Luciana Barroso.

Source: New Heights/YouTube Matt Damon opened up about raising four daughters on the 'New Heights' podcast.

During the show, Travis asked Matt for his best “girl dad” advice. The star responded with a laugh, saying, “I’ve got nothing,” adding, “You’re in it. I heard the kids before we started, and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’” Jason chimed in, noting he often advises against taking parenting advice since every child is unique.

Source: MEGA The filmmaker encouraged parents to cherish small moments and 'not blink.'

Reflecting on fatherhood, Matt revealed how becoming a dad shifted his perspective on parenting. “I used to be really into the nature-nurture argument,” he admitted, emphasizing his belief in the importance of “nature.”

Source: New Heights/YouTube

Matt explained that while nurturing plays a vital role, he now recognizes that kids come into the world with their own innate personalities. “They show up with their own spirit,” he said, highlighting the significance of guiding rather than reshaping those natural traits. Matt offered a poignant piece of advice he received when his daughter Isabella was a toddler: “Don’t blink.”

This metaphor serves as a reminder not to overlook the fleeting moments of childhood. He recalled a recent experience with Gia, who asked him to brush her hair before school, a routine he hadn’t engaged in for years.

Source: @kykelce/Instagram Jason and Kylie Kelce also have four girls.