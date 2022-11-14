How Matthew And Luigi Are Helping Small Businesses Source Capital
Securing funding for a start-up is undoubtedly one of the biggest challenges for most entrepreneurs. You need sufficient capital to grow your business from the ground up to achieve success and sustainability. However, not everyone manages to navigate their way to adequate funding. This creates the need for mentors and business leaders to help such entrepreneurs secure capital for their ventures.
Matthew Meehan and Luigi Rosabianca are two passionate capitalists helping entrepreneurs access business funding. Matthew and Luigi are the founders of Shield Advisory Group, a top brand helping small business owners secure over 1 billion dollars in capital and tax credits.
Matthew shares vast experience and expertise in the industry, having worked on Wall Street for more than two decades. Today, he is leveraging this knowledge to assist small and medium-sized enterprises to obtain the funding they want. Luigi, also known as “The Professor”, is a strategy specialist known for assisting investors in identifying a company's strengths and shortcomings and providing practical answers. He has a wide educational background, including architecture, law, and political science.
Matthew and Luigi joined forces to establish Shield Advisory Group to assist small company owners expand their enterprises. Entrepreneurs are the brains behind small business operations as they serve as CEO, marketers, product developers, salespeople, and other roles. But in most cases, not every entrepreneur has the energy and time to handle them all. Therefore, Matthew and Luigi are passionate about giving such entrepreneurs the assistance, materials, and skills they require to scale for success.
"In the aftermath of the pandemic, we saw how much small businesses were suffering. Many owners and entrepreneurs felt isolated and had no help navigating these unprecedented times. Large corporations had the resources to pursue tax credits and government programs to aid in their recovery. But for the little guys, they didn't have the advantage of an advisory board to do the heavy lifting," Matthew and Luigi explain.
Subsequently, Matthew and Luigi have launched The Liquid Lunch Project as an extension of Shield Advisory Group. Their objective is to leverage the power of social media to help a broad population. Like Shield Advisory Group, The Liquid Lunch Project podcast offers tailor-made solutions for growth all in one place.
"As an extension of our top-rated Liquid Lunch Project podcast, we recently launched a Friday morning newsletter, The Weekly. It's another free resource for small business owners and entrepreneurs that covers everything from tech, finance, small business, and more," the website reads.
Since its establishment, Shield Advisory Group helped over 1,000 entrepreneurs receive over 1 billion dollars in capital and tax credits. This is a significant milestone for philanthropic entrepreneurs who aspire to reach over 100,000 small business owners to achieve their dreams. The mission for Matthew and Luigi is to help these small business owners grow and scale their operations.
Though entrepreneurship can be an isolating experience, Matthew and Luigi believe that you must prioritize spending time with the people you love and care about to remind you that the hustle and hard work are worth it. Also, pay attention to who you surround yourself with. You aren't doing yourself any favors by keeping company with a bunch of "yes men" who don't challenge you to grow and think outside the box. Remember, iron sharpens iron.