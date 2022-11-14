How Matthew And Luigi Are Helping Small Businesses Source Capital

Securing funding for a start-up is undoubtedly one of the biggest challenges for most entrepreneurs. You need sufficient capital to grow your business from the ground up to achieve success and sustainability. However, not everyone manages to navigate their way to adequate funding. This creates the need for mentors and business leaders to help such entrepreneurs secure capital for their ventures.

Matthew Meehan and Luigi Rosabianca are two passionate capitalists helping entrepreneurs access business funding. Matthew and Luigi are the founders of Shield Advisory Group, a top brand helping small business owners secure over 1 billion dollars in capital and tax credits.

Matthew shares vast experience and expertise in the industry, having worked on Wall Street for more than two decades. Today, he is leveraging this knowledge to assist small and medium-sized enterprises to obtain the funding they want. Luigi, also known as “The Professor”, is a strategy specialist known for assisting investors in identifying a company's strengths and shortcomings and providing practical answers. He has a wide educational background, including architecture, law, and political science.