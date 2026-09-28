Matthew McConaughey Admits His Desire to Run for Texas Governor Is 'Real' — But He's Not Campaigning 'Yet'
Sept. 28 2026, Updated 3:15 p.m. ET
Matthew McConaughey is not ready to throw his hat in the ring for Texas governor just yet.
In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, McConaughey was asked about the ongoing speculation that he will eventually run for governor of The Lonestar State.
Matthew McConaughey Has Not Ruled Out Running for Texas Governor
McConaughey stars in a new Apple TV comedy Brothers in which a fictionalized version of the actor considers launching a campaign for governor.
Entertainment Tonight reporter Kevin Frazier asked McConaughey if the new show was to blame for the rumors that the actor might one day run for public office.
“That governor stuff was all real, and then we added that to the show,” McConaughey told Frazier.
'Wouldn't He Make a Great Governor?'
Frazier followed up by asking if McConaughey planned to run for governor one day.
"Not yet," McConaughey said.
McConaughey's longtime friend and Brothers costar, Woody Harrelson, who was also present during the interview, eventually chimed in.
"Wouldn't he make a great governor?" Harrelson asked Frazier. "You'd love to have him as your governor. A guy whose not selling you out...There's no one that's going to be able to buy him, rich as he is."
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Matthew McConaughey Has Flirted With Entering Politics for Years
McConaughey has flirted with the idea of running for governor since 2020. In late 2021, the actor said he would not be running for Governor of Texas in 2022, according to CNN.
He instead wanted "to focus on serving his home state from outside of public office."
He Has Left the Door Open for a Career in Politics
Since then, McConaughey has left the door open for a futuer political run. In 2024, he told governors at the National Governors Association's Summer Meeting in Salt Lake City that he was on a "learning tour" on whether he should run for public office.
"I'm on a learning tour and have been, probably, for the last six years," the actor told New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, according to Colorado Newsline.