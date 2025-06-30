Matthew McConaughey and Emma Roberts Awkwardly Snub Fellow Star at Fashion Show: Watch
Lost in conversation? Matthew McConaughey and Emma Roberts seemed to awkwardly snub actress Gillian Anderson as The X Files alum sat between the duo in the front row of the Jacquemus Paris Fashion Week show on Sunday, June 29.
McConaughey, 55, and Roberts, 34, were deeply immersed in a chat as seen in a TikTok video shared by the design house. Anderson, 56, looked straight ahead with a nervous smile as she was completely ignored by the pair.
The Interstellar star leaned across Anderson as if she wasn't even there.
So Awkward!
Roberts motioned with her hands during the talk with McConaughey, who seemed completely absorbed in their conversation. The pair didn't seem to notice the camera panning across the front row to show the other stars present. However, Anderson was very aware, smiling and looking in the direction of the cameraman while Roberts and McConaughey ignored her.
In addition to the trio, other celebrities who landed coveted front row seats included rapper Stormzy, actress Laura Harrier, French soccer star Jules Koundé, singer Aya Nakamura and Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis.
McConaughey's wife, Camila Alves, was seated to his right while Anderson was on his left.
Putting on a Brave Face
Anderson seemingly getting the cold shoulder from McConaughey and Roberts wasn't lost on fans in the comments of the TikTok post.
"This looks like the intro to a movie where only Gillian Anderson knows who the liar is," one person wrote about how the Emmy winner was the only celebrity in the front row with a nervous smile.
"I want Matthew to look at me like that," a second user wrote referring to how the Oscar winner was gazing at Roberts.
"Poor Gillian is stuck next to Emma Roberts," a third fan added about The Crown actress being seated next to The Holidate starlet.
Ladies Looking Lovely
Anderson sported a far more natural smile when she was photographed leaving her hotel on her way to the show. She looked so stylish in a black dress with a structural high collar and added a red clutch for a pop of color.
Roberts wore a white tulle ballerina-style miniskirt and black top to the runway showing. The Maybe I Do star went from the show to dinner, where she was photographed in the same outfit leaving Le Royal Monceau following her meal.
Paris has turned out to be a family affair for McConaughey and Alves, as their eldest son, Levi McConaughey, made his first red carpet Paris Fashion Week appearance while attending the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show on June 27.