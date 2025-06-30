Matthew McConaughey and Emma Roberts Awkwardly Snub Fellow Star at Fashion Show: Watch

Lost in conversation? Matthew McConaughey and Emma Roberts seemed to awkwardly snub actress Gillian Anderson as The X Files alum sat between the duo in the front row of the Jacquemus Paris Fashion Week show on Sunday, June 29.

McConaughey, 55, and Roberts, 34, were deeply immersed in a chat as seen in a TikTok video shared by the design house. Anderson, 56, looked straight ahead with a nervous smile as she was completely ignored by the pair.

The Interstellar star leaned across Anderson as if she wasn't even there.