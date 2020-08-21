Season four of the hit TV show The Crown is in production, and the fans will have much to savor as the trailer has been released.

The new season of the hit Netflix show will start streaming starting Nov. 15. It will be showcasing the rise of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Peter Morgan, the person behind the show, has revealed that they got rid of specific scenes in the show so that they could avoid a significant delay in its production.

Morgan also revealed that the team had started completing episodes so that they could hit the production schedule.

Check out the new teaser below:

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Morgan said that everything takes so much longer under “these new social distancing regulations and rules.”

‘DOWNTON ABBEY’ CREATOR JULIAN FELLOWES CRITICIZES ‘THE CROWN’

He said: “So if we’d, for example, waited until next month, when a number of people are starting to film again in late August/beginning of September, to pick up these extra scenes, I think a) everyone would have been out of the rhythm of it and it would have felt very strange, and b) I think it would have compromised our post schedule.

“And we had to weigh up, ‘Is it worth it or not?’ And, actually, that we’re still able to hit our release schedule in November for season four has been worth it.”

The new season of The Crown will have much to offer to the fans as it will see the return of Olivia Colman, who will star as Queen Elizabeth II. However, this will be her last run with the title as she will be handing over the crown for the fifth and sixth season to Imelda Staunton.

The new trailer of the show also sees Emma Corrin starring as Princess Dianna in the show. The seasons will detail her struggles with fame and how she would be dealing with it.

PRINCESS DIANA’S CHILDHOOD HOME ALTHORP HOUSE IS NOW OPEN FOR VISITS

There will be more for the audience as Gillian Anderson will take the role of Prime Minister Thatcher — a turn in the show that a lot of viewers may have been highly anticipating.

Upon being asked if the new season was written with the COVID-19 protocols in mind, Morgan said: “I think so. I’m writing it exactly as I wrote it before. I’m making no concessions whatsoever in terms of international locations, in terms of extras, in terms of size. If anything, the show’s getting bigger. So I am absolutely banking on there being not just a vaccine, but that the vaccine has had global dissemination by that point.”