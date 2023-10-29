Matthew Perry Posted Eerie Photo of Himself in an Infinity Pool 5 Days Before He Allegedly Drowned
Matthew Perry posted an eerie photo of himself hanging out in an infinity pool just five days before he allegedly drowned and died.
“Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman,” the actor wrote on Instagram October 23.
In the photo, the Hollywood star was looking out at the view while wearing a pair of headphones.
People took to the comments section to share their condolences about Perry, who was found dead in a jacuzzi at a Los Angeles home on October 28.
One person wrote, "I can’t believe. My heart is broken in small pieces. Thanks for making me laugh uncounted times when I wanted to cry ♥️," while another added, "Oh Matty, I’m heartbroken 😢 thank you everything, you will be missed."
A third person added, "Thank you for every single laugh and all the joy you gave to the world ❤️💔."
As OK! previously reported, Perry, who released his memoir in November 2022, in which he spoke about his struggle with drugs and how he almost came close to dying.
In 2018, Perry got surgery for a gastrointestinal perforation. His colon later burst from opioid overuse and ended up being in a coma for two weeks.
"The doctors told my family that I had a 2 percent chance to live. I was put on a thing called an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs. And that's called a Hail Mary. No one survives that," he said about the incident.
Perry also detailed how his Friends costars would react to how he had a hard time staying sober, especially while appearing on Friends.
"I think they'll be surprised at how bad it got at certain times and how close to dying I came," he said. "I say in the book that if I did die, it would shock people, but it wouldn't surprise anybody. And that's a very scary thing to be living with. So my hope is that people will relate to it, and know that this disease attacks everybody. It doesn't matter if you're successful or not successful, the disease doesn't care."
"I'm an extremely grateful guy," he added. "I'm grateful to be alive, that's for sure. And that gives me the possibility to do anything."
Perry's cause of death isn't confirmed, but it's believed that he drowned.