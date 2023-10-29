Matthew Perry Posted Eerie Photo of Himself in an Infinity Pool 5 Days Before He Allegedly Drowned

Perry also detailed how his Friends costars would react to how he had a hard time staying sober, especially while appearing on Friends.

"I think they'll be surprised at how bad it got at certain times and how close to dying I came," he said. "I say in the book that if I did die, it would shock people, but it wouldn't surprise anybody. And that's a very scary thing to be living with. So my hope is that people will relate to it, and know that this disease attacks everybody. It doesn't matter if you're successful or not successful, the disease doesn't care."

"I'm an extremely grateful guy," he added. "I'm grateful to be alive, that's for sure. And that gives me the possibility to do anything."