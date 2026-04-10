Matthew Perry's Tragic Death: How Actor's Real Estate Downsizing Exposed Circumstances Surrounding His Sad Final Days

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In a shocking turn of events, beloved actor Matthew Perry's recent downsizing of real estate holdings has garnered attention following his tragic passing at his home in Pacific Palisades, California. Perry, famously known for his role in the hit TV show "Friends," had made significant changes in his living arrangements in the years leading up to his death. OK! delves deeper into Perry's real estate transitions and the circumstances surrounding his final days.

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Real Estate Sales Marked Final Years

Source: MEGA The actor sold multiple luxury properties in his final years.

Perry's downsizing journey began with the sale of two luxurious properties, as OK! reported. The actor made a notable shift by moving into a more modest residence, which ultimately became the site of his untimely demise. The 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home, where Perry was found deceased in the jacuzzi, marked a stark departure from his previous lavish abodes. Prior to acquiring his final residence, Perry parted ways with his extravagant penthouse condo in The Century building, reducing the exorbitant asking price of $35 million to a final sale of $21 million in June 2021. Additionally, he bid farewell to his beachfront property in Malibu, showcasing a similar pattern of downsizing his real estate portfolio.

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Prescription Medications at the Scene

Source: MEGA Investigators found prescription medications at his residence.

Amidst these property transitions, Perry's sudden and tragic passing has left fans and the entertainment industry in mourning. Law enforcement sources reported that Perry was found without illicit drugs but with multiple prescription bottles, alluding to his struggles with mental health and physical well-being. Furthermore, Perry's family released a heartfelt statement following his demise, emphasizing his positive impact on the world: "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend."

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Questions Remain Unanswered

Source: MEGA Concerns were raised about the actor's mental health and well-being.

The circumstances surrounding Perry's passing have raised questions about his health and well-being, prompting the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office to conduct an autopsy. While the cause of death remains undetermined pending toxicology test results, Perry's battle with depression and anxiety, coupled with his history of smoking, adds complexity to the investigation. As fans and colleagues mourn the loss of a talented actor, questions linger about the factors contributing to Perry's final days. His downsizing of real estate holdings and the circumstances surrounding his passing paint a poignant picture of a life marked by transitions and challenges.

Legacy Continues Beyond His Final Chapter

Source: MEGA Fans and colleagues mourned his lasting legacy.