or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Matty Healy
OK LogoNEWS

'Very Privileged' Matty Healy Slammed by Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall for Refusing to Share His Political Views

Composite photo of Matty Healy and Jade Thirlwall
Source: mega

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall threw shade at Matty Healy.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 21 2025, Published 5:09 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Jade Thirlwall criticized fellow British singer Matty Healy for not taking a stand in his beliefs.

In a new interview, the Little Mix star expressed her distaste for celebrities who choose to stay silent on politics, referring to how the 1975 frontman admitted it's a "conscience decision" of his to avoid discussing hot topics publicly.

Article continues below advertisement

Jade Thirlwall Calls Out Matty Healy

Photo of Jade Thirlwall criticized 'very privileged' Matty Healy for not sharing his political views.
Source: mega

Jade Thirlwall criticized 'very privileged' Matty Healy for not sharing his political views.

"I don’t think you can be a pop artist and cover your eyes. I saw Matty Healy say that he doesn’t want to be political, which I found disappointing," Thirlwall, 32, confessed to a news outlet. "It’s very easy for someone who’s white and straight and very privileged to say that. Good for you, hun!"

Article continues below advertisement

What Matty Healy Has Said About Politics

Photo of in June, Healy said 'it's a conscious decision' to not get political at concerts.
Source: mega

In June, Healy said 'it's a conscious decision' to not get political at concerts.

Healy, 36, sparked divide when he explained his decision while his band performed at the Glastonbury Festival in June.

"People who are watching this may be disappointed in the lack of politics in this show and our forthcoming shows and probably our future shows. I want you to know that it’s a conscious decision," he confessed. "We honestly don’t want our legacy to be one of politics. We want it to be that of love and friendship."

"I’m not trying to be too earnest, but you can go out into the world and there’s loads of politics everywhere," the songwriter continued. "We don’t need more politics. We need more love and friendship."

MORE ON:
Matty Healy

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"I know that’s really basic, but if you are a young kid and you are inspired by, like, this band or something like that — don’t aspire to play a stage or be a certain size," he stated. "Aspire for this level of friendship and love in what you do and you’ll never fail. And I love you."

However, following his speech, the band played "Love It If We Made It," one of their more political songs. During their performance, a screen displayed images of controversial individuals such as Kanye West and Donald Trump.

Matty Healy's Mom's Shocking Confession

Image. ofMatty Healy's mom, Denise Welch, made headlines in June for saying she's 'glad' he and Taylor Swift split.
Source: mega

Matty Healy's mom, Denise Welch, made headlines in June for saying she's 'glad' he and Taylor Swift split.

As OK! reported, it was Healy's mom, Denise Welch, who recently made headlines, as she shaded his ex Taylor Swift while appearing on the July 24 episode of Watch What Happens Live.

When Welch was asked what she thought about Swift's album The Tortured Poets Department — which includeded several songs rumored to be about Healy and their failed romance — she shockingly replied, "Obviously, on pain of death can I talk about that episode, but not being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad that I lost."

"Not that I have anything against her at all. It was just — it was tricky," she explained. "She — listen, you’re not allowed to say anything, and then she writes a whole album about it."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.