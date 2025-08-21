'Very Privileged' Matty Healy Slammed by Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall for Refusing to Share His Political Views
Jade Thirlwall criticized fellow British singer Matty Healy for not taking a stand in his beliefs.
In a new interview, the Little Mix star expressed her distaste for celebrities who choose to stay silent on politics, referring to how the 1975 frontman admitted it's a "conscience decision" of his to avoid discussing hot topics publicly.
Jade Thirlwall Calls Out Matty Healy
"I don’t think you can be a pop artist and cover your eyes. I saw Matty Healy say that he doesn’t want to be political, which I found disappointing," Thirlwall, 32, confessed to a news outlet. "It’s very easy for someone who’s white and straight and very privileged to say that. Good for you, hun!"
What Matty Healy Has Said About Politics
Healy, 36, sparked divide when he explained his decision while his band performed at the Glastonbury Festival in June.
"People who are watching this may be disappointed in the lack of politics in this show and our forthcoming shows and probably our future shows. I want you to know that it’s a conscious decision," he confessed. "We honestly don’t want our legacy to be one of politics. We want it to be that of love and friendship."
"I’m not trying to be too earnest, but you can go out into the world and there’s loads of politics everywhere," the songwriter continued. "We don’t need more politics. We need more love and friendship."
"I know that’s really basic, but if you are a young kid and you are inspired by, like, this band or something like that — don’t aspire to play a stage or be a certain size," he stated. "Aspire for this level of friendship and love in what you do and you’ll never fail. And I love you."
However, following his speech, the band played "Love It If We Made It," one of their more political songs. During their performance, a screen displayed images of controversial individuals such as Kanye West and Donald Trump.
Matty Healy's Mom's Shocking Confession
As OK! reported, it was Healy's mom, Denise Welch, who recently made headlines, as she shaded his ex Taylor Swift while appearing on the July 24 episode of Watch What Happens Live.
When Welch was asked what she thought about Swift's album The Tortured Poets Department — which includeded several songs rumored to be about Healy and their failed romance — she shockingly replied, "Obviously, on pain of death can I talk about that episode, but not being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad that I lost."
"Not that I have anything against her at all. It was just — it was tricky," she explained. "She — listen, you’re not allowed to say anything, and then she writes a whole album about it."