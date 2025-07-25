Matty Healy's Mom Denise Welch Shades Taylor Swift, Says She's 'Glad' to Not Be Pop Star's Mother-in-Law: 'We've Moved On'
Fortunately, Donna Kelce has welcomed Taylor Swift with open arms.
The pop sensation was put on blast by her ex Matty Healy's mother, Denise Welch, who admitted she was happy her son didn't end up with Swift during a guest appearance on the Thursday, July 24, episode of Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live.
Welch's shade of Swift occurred after Cohen asked what the British soap star thought of the "Love Story" singer's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which fans believe detailed the 14-time Grammy winner's romantic demise from The 1975 frontman.
Taylor Swift Snubbed by Matty Healy's Mom
"Obviously, on pain of death can I talk about that episode, but not being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad that I lost," Welch snubbed, prompting several loud gasps from the audience.
"Not that I have anything against her at all. It was just — it was tricky," Welch clarified, however, she seemed to double down on her shade of Swift with a follow-up comment.
The Coronation Street actress added: "She — listen, you’re not allowed to say anything, and then she writes a whole album about it."
Matty Healy Took 'The Tortured Poets Department' in 'Good Grace'
While Welch seemed sour about her son's split from Swift, she insisted Healy took his ex's 11th studio album "all in good grace" and has since moved on from the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker.
"He is very happy with his amazing fiancée Gabriella, who is gorgeous," said Welch in reference to model Gabbriette Bechtel. "So, we’ve moved on."
Healy and his fiancée revealed their engagement via Instagram in June 2024 while attending Charli XCX's concert in New York City.
"MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT," Bechtel declared alongside a photo of her left hand with a sparkly rock on her ring finger. She also tagged Healy's profile in the post.
- Travis Kelce's Mom Donna Wants Her Son and Taylor Swift to 'Pump the Brakes a Bit' on Their New Romance
- Travis Kelce's Mama Approves! Donna Kelce Thinks Taylor Swift Is 'Very Sweet and Down to Earth'
- Donna Kelce Says 'It Was OK' Meeting Taylor Swift After Travis Kelce Invited Pop Star to His Football Game
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Taylor Swift Moves on With Travis Kelce
Swift has also found love again in her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who shared personal photos of the duo for the very first time via Instagram on Thursday, July 24.
"Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 💯," the Kansas City Chiefs star captioned his post — which featured several photos of the couple from the past few months at date nights, hanging out with friends and more.
The "All Too Well" singer and Kelce sparked a relationship over the summer of 2023, shortly after Swift's fling fizzled out from Healy.
Swift and Healy's short-lived romance emerged in headlines following news of the "Blank Space" singer's split from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn earlier that year.