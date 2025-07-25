or
Matty Healy's Mom Denise Welch Shades Taylor Swift, Says She's 'Glad' to Not Be Pop Star's Mother-in-Law: 'We've Moved On'

Photos of Taylor Swift, Matty Healy and Denise Welch.
Source: MEGA; Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen/YouTube

Matty Healy's mom threw shade at his ex Taylor Swift.

Profile Image

July 25 2025, Published 9:27 a.m. ET

Fortunately, Donna Kelce has welcomed Taylor Swift with open arms.

The pop sensation was put on blast by her ex Matty Healy's mother, Denise Welch, who admitted she was happy her son didn't end up with Swift during a guest appearance on the Thursday, July 24, episode of Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live.

Welch's shade of Swift occurred after Cohen asked what the British soap star thought of the "Love Story" singer's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which fans believe detailed the 14-time Grammy winner's romantic demise from The 1975 frontman.

Taylor Swift Snubbed by Matty Healy's Mom

image of Denise Welch said she was 'glad' to not be Taylor Swift's 'mother-in-law.'
Source: Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen/YouTube

Denise Welch said she was 'glad' to not be Taylor Swift's 'mother-in-law.'

"Obviously, on pain of death can I talk about that episode, but not being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad that I lost," Welch snubbed, prompting several loud gasps from the audience.

"Not that I have anything against her at all. It was just — it was tricky," Welch clarified, however, she seemed to double down on her shade of Swift with a follow-up comment.

The Coronation Street actress added: "She — listen, you’re not allowed to say anything, and then she writes a whole album about it."

Matty Healy Took 'The Tortured Poets Department' in 'Good Grace'

image of Taylor Swift had a brief fling with Matty Healy after splitting from Joe Alwyn.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift had a brief fling with Matty Healy after splitting from Joe Alwyn.

While Welch seemed sour about her son's split from Swift, she insisted Healy took his ex's 11th studio album "all in good grace" and has since moved on from the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker.

"He is very happy with his amazing fiancée Gabriella, who is gorgeous," said Welch in reference to model Gabbriette Bechtel. "So, we’ve moved on."

Healy and his fiancée revealed their engagement via Instagram in June 2024 while attending Charli XCX's concert in New York City.

"MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT," Bechtel declared alongside a photo of her left hand with a sparkly rock on her ring finger. She also tagged Healy's profile in the post.

Taylor Swift Moves on With Travis Kelce

image of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went public with their relationship in September 2023.
Source: @killatrav/Instagram

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went public with their relationship in September 2023.

Swift has also found love again in her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who shared personal photos of the duo for the very first time via Instagram on Thursday, July 24.

"Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 💯," the Kansas City Chiefs star captioned his post — which featured several photos of the couple from the past few months at date nights, hanging out with friends and more.

image of Taylor Swift was previously in a longterm relationship with Joe Alwyn before moving on with Matty Healy and her current boyfriend, Travis Kelce.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift was previously in a longterm relationship with Joe Alwyn before moving on with Matty Healy and her current boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

The "All Too Well" singer and Kelce sparked a relationship over the summer of 2023, shortly after Swift's fling fizzled out from Healy.

Swift and Healy's short-lived romance emerged in headlines following news of the "Blank Space" singer's split from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn earlier that year.

