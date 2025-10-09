Maya Bagel Express to Open Second Louisville, Kentucky Location

Kentucky-based bagel shop Maya Bagel Express has made major strides since its debut on Poplar Level Road in Louisville in 2022. With a 4.9-star rating, it has cultivated a loyal fan base of bagel lovers who love the quintessential New York-style bagel.

The brand, which is debuting a second location in Louisville, aims to expand its horizons by reaching out not only to new customers, but also by offering delicious breakfast and lunch bagels that are served all day.

A Passion for Quality

Murad Islamov founded Maya Bagel Express at the age of 20, all with a mission to bring authentic, high-quality New York-style bagels to Kentucky. Hailing from a family of bakers, Islamov’s emphasis on innovation and integrity, as well as his passion for quality food, has helped his business grow.

With over 20 years of expertise in the bagel industry, the team understands the value of freshness, quality, and consistency. The store’s bagels are made from scratch in-house daily, without frozen ingredients or shortcuts that might otherwise compromise their quality. Their menu features classic bagels such as the bacon, egg, and cheese, as well as creative bagels that include jalapeño cheddar and cheese pizza.

At Maya Bagel Express, they aim to be a place where lucky Kentuckians gather not just for food, but a sense of community and service, all by spreading love and joy through their community one bagel and cup of coffee at a time.

“We’re proud to be a family-owned and operated café with a passion for perfecting the beloved bagel,” the team at Maya Bagel Express shared. “Rooted in a tradition of baking, our family brings generations of experience to every hand-crafted bite.”