Maya Bagel Express to Open Second Louisville, Kentucky Location
Oct. 9 2025, Published 1:05 a.m. ET
Kentucky-based bagel shop Maya Bagel Express has made major strides since its debut on Poplar Level Road in Louisville in 2022. With a 4.9-star rating, it has cultivated a loyal fan base of bagel lovers who love the quintessential New York-style bagel.
The brand, which is debuting a second location in Louisville, aims to expand its horizons by reaching out not only to new customers, but also by offering delicious breakfast and lunch bagels that are served all day.
A Passion for Quality
Murad Islamov founded Maya Bagel Express at the age of 20, all with a mission to bring authentic, high-quality New York-style bagels to Kentucky. Hailing from a family of bakers, Islamov’s emphasis on innovation and integrity, as well as his passion for quality food, has helped his business grow.
With over 20 years of expertise in the bagel industry, the team understands the value of freshness, quality, and consistency. The store’s bagels are made from scratch in-house daily, without frozen ingredients or shortcuts that might otherwise compromise their quality. Their menu features classic bagels such as the bacon, egg, and cheese, as well as creative bagels that include jalapeño cheddar and cheese pizza.
At Maya Bagel Express, they aim to be a place where lucky Kentuckians gather not just for food, but a sense of community and service, all by spreading love and joy through their community one bagel and cup of coffee at a time.
“We’re proud to be a family-owned and operated café with a passion for perfecting the beloved bagel,” the team at Maya Bagel Express shared. “Rooted in a tradition of baking, our family brings generations of experience to every hand-crafted bite.”
A Deliciously Packed Menu
Maya Bagel Express wants everyone who walks through their doors to experience the quality of their bagels, no matter what time of day that happens to be.
At breakfast, which is served all day, seven days a week, one can expect to find traditional staples that include bacon, sausage, or ham alongside egg and cheese, as well as offerings such as the Nova Lox with smoked salmon and capers.
Their lunch menu is also served all day, so whether you’re in the mood for a grilled pastrami, a roast beef, a turkey club, or even a tuna salad bagel, you can rely on Maya Bagel Express to offer their specialty New York-style bagels whenever you enter their establishment.
If you’re looking for something lighter, you can even try their cream cheese bagel, which comes in multiple flavors, from plain, to veggie, scallion, bacon scallion, and even garlic and herbs and cinnamon walnut.
Get Ready for Maya Bagel Express’s New Location
Maya Bagel Express aims to open their next location in Louisville soon. If you haven’t visited them in person already, consider heading over to their Instagram page to find sneak peeks of their delicious offerings, as well as behind-the-scenes videos that show the creation of their meals. Maya Bagel Express wants to serve you the best food they can offer, no matter what time of day.