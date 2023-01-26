MAYCLINIK: Rising Star Of Health Tourism In Turkey

Health tourism is a rapidly expanding industry, with more and more people becoming aware of the importance of their well-being and seeking out top-quality healthcare services. One that has quickly become one of the most popular clinics in Turkey is MAYCLINIK, founded in 2017 by entrepreneur and businessman Hakan Yılmaz.

The company is based in Etiler, one of Istanbul's most exclusive and wealthy districts, dubbed "Beverly Hills of Istanbul" by some. Because of its strategic location, it is one of the best options for both residents and visitors. However, the convenience of its location is not the only thing that distinguishes MAYCLINIK. MAYCLINIK's service is of the highest caliber. The clinic's CEO, Hakan Yilmaz, ensures that the clinic provides the best services in town to its patients.