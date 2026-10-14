Politics Mayor Zohran Mamdani Stands Behind NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch After NYC ICE Shooting Despite Calls for Her Firing: 'No Plans to Change' Source: MEGA Zohran Mamdani stuck by Jessica Tisch despite progressive complaints. Adam Downer Oct. 14 2026, Published 11:38 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani stood by NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch amid left-wing calls for her firing following the ICE shooting in the city last week, creating a rift between the progressive mayor and his Democratic Socialist base. “Jessica Tisch is the police commissioner. I have no plans to change that,” the 34-year-old mayor said at an October 13 press conference.

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Jessica Tisch and Zohran Mamdani's Relationship Put to the Test

Source: MEGA Zohran Mamdani decided not to remove Jessica Tisch when he took over.

Tisch, 45, stayed on as commisioner after Mamdani took over from Mayor Eric Adams earlier this year. Mamdani has supported her because of what he calls her “record of uprooting corruption from the upper echelons of the NYPD while lowering crime across our city.” But the October 8 ICE shooting of Oscar Belgal in Manhattan's Marble Hill put his allegiance to Tisch under stress. The NYPD was not involved in the shooting, but progressives have criticized the police response in the wake of the incident.

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Progressives Call for Jessica Tisch's Firing

Source: MEGA City progressives want Zohran Mamdani to ditch Jessica Tisch.

City Council member Carmen de la Rosa, who represents the district where Belgal was shot, criticized Mamdani's endorsement of Tisch. “This is an issue that I feel that the mayor is wrong,” she said. “I think that in this case he should be listening to what communities are saying because it is all of our jobs to make sure we are building trust with the NYPD and our communities.” She continued: “What I heard from the NYPD was that they were investigating the shooting that happened on a New York City street, but they know who the shooter is. So, was the NYPD there to arrest the shooter? To pursue the shooter? Or to secure the scene and make sure ICE was able to leave the scene?”

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Zohran Mamdani Calls for Review Into Shooting

Source: MEGA Zohran Mamdani announced an investigation into the shooting.

Mamdani called for the abolition of ICE and the removal of the agency from New York City at a press conference in the wake of the shooting. He also announced an investigation into the incident, saying it will cover both the shooting and the NYPD response. "It is a review that will be of the 24 hours around the incident,” he said. "It is both the horrific ICE shooting of Oscar. It is also the police department's response to the incident as well as the ensuing protest. It is also ICE's use of a private parking lot as a staging location. As well as a broader exploration of any and all tools the city can use to defend immigrants that call this city home.”

Zohran Mamdani and DHS Trade Barbs

Source: MEGA Zohran Mamdani said the ICE agent was indistinguishable from a mass shooter.