Mazaraki: The History of the Jewelry Brand

Anna Maria Mazaraki's inaugural jewellery collection debuted in 1995. Since then, the brand has flourished, evolving into one of Greece's premier jewellery companies. Anna Maria Mazaraki has been captivated by fashion since her childhood. She was particularly keen on following trends in the jewellery industry. The designer emphasises that jewellery completes any look and can reveal much about the woman wearing it. What began as making jewellery for her friends gradually blossomed into a genuine passion and profession for Anna Maria. Anna Maria Mazaraki's mission is to create exquisite jewellery using gold, silver and brass. The brand's offerings encompass collections for women, men and even children. Anna Maria Mazaraki's vision is for jewellery to accentuate the uniqueness of its owner, whilst also symbolising and serving as a reminder of life's pivotal moments.

Each season sees the creation of approximately 1,500 distinct pieces. Some of them are designed to be small or meaningful gifts, while others are intended for personal wear. The collections feature both classic and contemporary accessories. Mazaraki notes that humanity has been crafting jewellery for the past 2,500 years and will continue to do so whether we live on Earth or the moon. Women will always want to be beautiful and fashionable. Appearances may change, yet the wish to be unique is everlasting.

