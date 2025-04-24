NEWS Medhat Zaki – From Chicken to Eagle: A Story of Courage and Success

Medhat Zaki was born in Egypt to a poor family. His family had always accepted they were poor and were satisfied with this life. They even believed that it was an advantage. But Medhat was different – he wanted to change this but didn’t know how to. He was in an environment where people knew very little about anything but believed they knew everything! Only when he started to learn new things did he realize that the people around him really knew nothing. This is Medhat’s “chicken to eagle” story – his journey to success.

He Made His First Million at 25 and Quickly Lost It Medhat was determined to change his situation and wanted to experience what it was like to be rich. He started different businesses and by the age of 25, he had made his first million (Egyptian Pounds). This was in 1997, and the money was enough for a very nice villa and a car. It was a great experience for Medhat to be rich but unfortunately, it didn’t last very long – only a little over a year. By the time he was 26, he had lost it all. He had worked out how to become rich but he didn’t know how to stay rich. Medhat described himself at the time as a “Poor man who had money”. He had been lucky with his business ventures, but he didn’t have the right mindset to keep the money he made from them. He didn’t want to accept this situation, so he began thinking differently. This resulted in his wanting to learn more about the “Rich mindset vs poor mindset”. He obtained a copy of Robert Kiyosaki’s “Rich Dad Poor Dad, " which changed his life. Medhat now had “Rich Dad Poor Dad” inspiration! Medhat was fortunate to have the opportunity to meet with Robert Kiyosaki, which was a dream come true for him. It transformed his life; he was no longer prepared to think like a poor person.

The Big Move to Germany Medhat had met a lot of German people through his work in Egypt and he was impressed by them. After researching the country, he decided that moving to Germany would be the right thing to do as it would provide a better environment for him to be successful in business. Living in Egypt at the time was not the right environment for him. He wanted to learn much more about business and being successful, as well as making a lot of money and keeping it. Medhat said that when he was in Egypt he felt like an eagle living in a chicken coop! He needed to change his environment to overcome business challenges and build wealth. Germany was the place for him to do this, he decided. But the challenge of moving to Germany from Egypt was huge. Learning the language was going to be the biggest problem. So, he found the best German language teacher. This was an older man with years of experience teaching the language. Medhat had to pass a German language exam before being able to study. His experienced teacher told him he wasn’t ready for this, but he was confident he could pass the exam. Medhat took the exam and passed with flying colors! This confirmed to him that he was an eagle and not a chicken!

The Road to Success in Germany When Medhat started studying business administration at the German school, he discovered he was dyslexic. For many years he had battled against dyslexia and didn’t know it. Reading books was very difficult and he had to find a solution to overcome dyslexia to be successful. He found a course called “Learn How to Learn” which was all about conditioning himself to absorb information quickly and retain it. Through a combination of visual and audio conditioning, he was able to master this new skill. It helped him immensely with his studies. During this time, Medhat was thinking a lot about how he was different and this motivated him to overcome challenges like learning the German language and overcoming his dyslexia. He trained his mind to believe that no challenge was too difficult for him to overcome.

From Sales Manager to the “Money Coach” After completing his studies, Medhat got a job as a sales manager for a company selling medical instruments, responsible for the Middle East and Africa. He studied the “Psychology of Sales” by Brian Tracy which also changed his life. Medhat became an excellent salesperson. Many of his colleagues saw how well Medhat was doing with sales and asked him for tips. He helped them and then realized that he could make money from teaching this information. His students would make more money and so would he – so he focused on sales training and coaching. When he was training young people to be better at sales, he quickly realized that they would need help keeping the money they would earn. With his training they would earn a lot of money quickly, but would likely lose it quickly as well. He discussed this with the students and they said they would pay him to teach them how to keep the money they made. They gave Medhat the nickname “The Money Coach” He taught his students how to be in control of their money and avoid making the mistakes that he had made. This was the start of Medhat’s entrepreneurship journey with his new business success mindset, which has helped him to become the successful man he is today.