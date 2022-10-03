Medical Cannabis Platform Veriheal Helps Millions Find The Relief They Deserve
Medical marijuana is making its mark on the healthcare sector, and the research that has emerged in recent decades demonstrates why. While the cannabis plant has been used therapeutically by cultures around the globe for thousands of years, studies have begun proving its ability to alleviate an ever-growing list of symptoms and conditions, from epilepsy to multiple sclerosis to PTSD.
As word about this natural-yet-extraordinary medicine has gotten out, interest in its benefits has skyrocketed. However, many patients quickly find themselves discouraged by the sea of rules, regulations, and misinformation surrounding cannabis. That’s where Veriheal, a medical cannabis education and technology company, comes into play.
Veriheal: Making Medical Cannabis Accessible for All
Veriheal is on a mission to help individuals around the globe improve their health and well-being with the aid of medical cannabis. The health-tech company’s proprietary telehealth platform connects patients to physicians in their area who can recommend medical cannabis to soothe a condition. Rather than operating as a medical clinic, Veriheal provides digital tools to the largest network of state-licensed medical cannabis doctors in the U.S. and assists doctors and patients alike as they navigate the industry.
Veriheal only operates in jurisdictions with legal medical cannabis programs, but patients can nonetheless feel hesitant about engaging with a once-illegal substance. To put individuals’ minds at ease, Veriheal facilitates the entire medical cannabis consultation process from start to finish with user-friendly forms and software. Patient records and medical information are securely stored to maintain HIPAA compliance, and a 24/7 customer service team is available to answer any questions.
To ensure that patients get the most out of their plant medicine, Veriheal also provides innumerable resources designed to educate the public about medical cannabis and other natural therapies. Covering everything from research to pop culture to news, Veriheal’s blog Cannabis Central aims to support safe and effective consumption. The company’s website also features a conditions catalog in which patients can stay up to date on the use of cannabis for their condition.
How to Get a Medical Marijuana Card
Ready to get started with medical cannabis? Thanks to Veriheal’s streamlined process, it’s never been easier. Simply follow the steps below.
1. Book an Appointment
The first and most important step is to book an appointment—either an in-person or virtual one—with a medical marijuana (MMJ) doctor in your state. Just fill out some basic medical questionnaires and upload any relevant records pertaining to the condition you are seeking medical cannabis for.
2. Consult With an MMJ Doctor
During your 15-minute appointment, you will have the chance to discuss your medical situation with an MMJ doctor. The doctor will be able to determine if you have a condition that qualifies for medical cannabis treatment in your state as well as answer any questions you have about medical cannabis.
3. Get Approved for Medical Cannabis
If you meet the criteria for medical cannabis in your state, your MMJ doctor will approve you for a medical marijuana card. Per Veriheal’s policy, you will always receive a full refund if you are denied access. Your MMJ card will allow you to purchase medical-grade cannabis products at state dispensaries, which you can find using Veriheal’s dispensary locator. Keep in mind that your card will need to be renewed yearly.
Acknowledging the healing power of cannabis, Veriheal designed its platform to deliver safe, discreet, and sophisticated care to patients from all walks of life.