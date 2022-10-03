Medical Cannabis Platform Veriheal Helps Millions Find The Relief They Deserve

Veriheal: Making Medical Cannabis Accessible for All

Veriheal is on a mission to help individuals around the globe improve their health and well-being with the aid of medical cannabis. The health-tech company’s proprietary telehealth platform connects patients to physicians in their area who can recommend medical cannabis to soothe a condition. Rather than operating as a medical clinic, Veriheal provides digital tools to the largest network of state-licensed medical cannabis doctors in the U.S. and assists doctors and patients alike as they navigate the industry.

Veriheal only operates in jurisdictions with legal medical cannabis programs, but patients can nonetheless feel hesitant about engaging with a once-illegal substance. To put individuals’ minds at ease, Veriheal facilitates the entire medical cannabis consultation process from start to finish with user-friendly forms and software. Patient records and medical information are securely stored to maintain HIPAA compliance, and a 24/7 customer service team is available to answer any questions.

To ensure that patients get the most out of their plant medicine, Veriheal also provides innumerable resources designed to educate the public about medical cannabis and other natural therapies. Covering everything from research to pop culture to news, Veriheal’s blog Cannabis Central aims to support safe and effective consumption. The company’s website also features a conditions catalog in which patients can stay up to date on the use of cannabis for their condition.