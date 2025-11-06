or
'Mediocre' Meghan Markle Blasted by Fans as She Returns to First Acting Role in 8 Years

Although Meghan Markle's first acting role in years was a 'massive moment' for her, fans are divided on how they feel about her returning to the screen.

Nov. 6 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle’s return to acting has fans divided.

The Suits actress, 44, has a small role in the Amazon MGM Studios-backed project Close Personal Friends and was spotted on set in Pasadena, Calif., on Wednesday, November 5, according to reports. The movie features big names like Jack Quaid, Brie Larson and Lily Collins.

Meghan Markle Returned to Acting

Meghan Markle returned to acting for the first time in eight years.
Meghan Markle returned to acting for the first time in eight years.

"Meghan was on the set today,” a source told a news outlet. “She seemed very relaxed and happy. She introduced herself to everyone and was very sweet and down-to-earth.”

A separate source dished that the mom-of-two's return was a “massive moment” for her.

"It is Meghan’s way of gently putting her toe back in the water and seeing how she enjoys being back on set," the insider explained. "Everyone involved is super-excited, and have been sworn to secrecy about her involvement."

Fans Were Divided on Meghan Markle's Return to Acting

Meghan Markle's return to acting received a mixed reaction from fans on social media.
Meghan Markle's return to acting received a mixed reaction from fans on social media.

Fans were divided on Meghan’s return to the screen, with many airing out their frustrations online.

“Sadly, her face shows NO emotion just like every time we get her crammed into every single social media [post]. The only emotion she portrays is ‘Look at how beautiful I am,” one fan wrote in the comments section. Meanwhile, another person added, “She couldn't act her way out of a paper bag.”

“Title or no title, the woman is a mediocre actress at best,” a third chimed in.

Meghan Markle's Holiday Collection Received Backlash

Meghan Markle's first-ever holiday collection was slammed by fans.
Meghan Markle's first-ever holiday collection was slammed by fans.

However, others supported the Duchess of Sussex, writing, “You know you’re that girl when they want you to cameo as yourself in their movie. Can’t wait to see this!”

It’s been a tough few weeks for the Deal or No Deal alum as her first-ever holiday collection for her lifestyle brand, As Ever, received major backlash shortly after its October 28 release. The curated line includes products like teas, wine and more, which feature special nods to her marriage to Prince Harry and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

"This must-have, thoughtfully curated collection is designed for giving, gathering, and elevating every occasion with beauty and warmth," the brand said in a press release. "From elegant, hand-poured candles and artisanal fruit spreads to golden California honey and celebratory wines, these items are practical and truly irresistible; offering something special for everyone on your list."

Prince Harry Isn't a Fan

Prince Harry reportedly isn't a fan of wife Meghan Markle's brand's latest collection.
Prince Harry reportedly isn't a fan of wife Meghan Markle's brand's latest collection.

Meghan’s husband was reportedly "not thrilled" that she incorporated details from their wedding, which includes "Signature Candle No. 519," a subtle reference to their May 19, 2018, nuptials.

The insider explained that Harry, 41, was "aware" that it wasn't a "great look" for his wife and called her behavior "Fergie-esque," referencing Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s (formerly Prince Andrew) ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who had a "reputation for trading on her formerly royal husband," per the outlet.

