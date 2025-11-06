'Mediocre' Meghan Markle Blasted by Fans as She Returns to First Acting Role in 8 Years

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle’s return to acting has fans divided. The Suits actress, 44, has a small role in the Amazon MGM Studios-backed project Close Personal Friends and was spotted on set in Pasadena, Calif., on Wednesday, November 5, according to reports. The movie features big names like Jack Quaid, Brie Larson and Lily Collins.

"Meghan was on the set today,” a source told a news outlet. “She seemed very relaxed and happy. She introduced herself to everyone and was very sweet and down-to-earth.” A separate source dished that the mom-of-two's return was a “massive moment” for her. "It is Meghan’s way of gently putting her toe back in the water and seeing how she enjoys being back on set," the insider explained. "Everyone involved is super-excited, and have been sworn to secrecy about her involvement."

Fans were divided on Meghan’s return to the screen, with many airing out their frustrations online. “Sadly, her face shows NO emotion just like every time we get her crammed into every single social media [post]. The only emotion she portrays is ‘Look at how beautiful I am,” one fan wrote in the comments section. Meanwhile, another person added, “She couldn't act her way out of a paper bag.” “Title or no title, the woman is a mediocre actress at best,” a third chimed in.

However, others supported the Duchess of Sussex, writing, “You know you’re that girl when they want you to cameo as yourself in their movie. Can’t wait to see this!” It’s been a tough few weeks for the Deal or No Deal alum as her first-ever holiday collection for her lifestyle brand, As Ever, received major backlash shortly after its October 28 release. The curated line includes products like teas, wine and more, which feature special nods to her marriage to Prince Harry and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. "This must-have, thoughtfully curated collection is designed for giving, gathering, and elevating every occasion with beauty and warmth," the brand said in a press release. "From elegant, hand-poured candles and artisanal fruit spreads to golden California honey and celebratory wines, these items are practical and truly irresistible; offering something special for everyone on your list."

