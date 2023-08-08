Mediterranean Fusion Restaurant Mon Ami in Santa Monica Is the Place to Dine: Photos

"We are thrilled to introduce and share the vibrant culture of 'Mon Ami.' We have worked extensively to perfect a unique experience for our newest venture into the restaurant space. If you go anywhere else in the world, including other cities in the U.S., the epicenter for the best restaurants and nightlife are by the ocean. PCH Group's focus now and for the immediate future is to make Santa Monica exactly that here in Los Angeles," Nas Negahban of Pacific Coast Hospitality (PCH) Group said in a statement.

"I think post-pandemic, people are not just going out to go out, they want to go out for a purpose," he added. “Along with John Sofio's design, we are excited to bring a true Mediterranean ambiance and experience to Los Angeles. Our goal for Mon Ami is to have everyone feel like they've escaped to a place off the coast of the sea with its aesthetics, music, cocktails and memorable menu.”