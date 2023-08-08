Mediterranean Fusion Restaurant Mon Ami in Santa Monica Is the Place to Dine: Photos
If you're looking for delicious food and a serene ambiance, then the perfect place to dine is Mon Ami, which officially opened on Friday, May 5, in Santa Monica.
Pacific Coast Hospitality (PCH) Group, the team behind Canary in Downtown Santa Monica (the nightclub inspired by the Canary Islands), as well as several restaurants located across Europe, wanted to create a Mediterranean fusion restaurant and lounge concept right near the beach in sunny California.
From the indoor and outdoor patio seating — which is open daily for dinner hours Tuesdays to Saturdays — to the boldly colorful Mediterranean cuisine with a Southern Californian flair, there's something for everyone. Be sure to indulge in the Calabrian Chili Prawns (Grilled Whole Prawns in a Calabrian Chili Compound Butter), Prosciutto-wrapped Tomatoes (Cherry Tomatoes Skewers wrapped in Sliced Prosciutto), Nas-o-Musir (Homemade Yogurt topped with Shallots, Avocado, Tomato and Onion), Potato Zeppole (Crispy Savory Potato Donuts served with a Spicy Arrabbiata Dip), Burrata Toast with Gazpacho (Burrata Cheese on toasted Country Bread served with a side of Vegan Gazpacho Soup), Lobster alla Catalana Pasta (Tagliolini Pasta served with Lobster in a Tomato-Saffron Sauce, topped with Breadcrumbs and Chive), Chicken Tagine (Moroccan Spiced Jidori Chicken Thighs, Potatoes and Pickled Carrots served in a traditional Tagine Pot) and more.
Also, be sure to try out the crafted cocktail creations by the PCH Group’s in-house master mixology team.
Signature drinks include El Rey (Mozzarella-Washed Vodka, Clarified Tomato-Basil Cordial), Count Camillo (Mezcal, Amaro Ramazzotti, Salers Aperitif), Alors On Danse (Gin, Chareau Aloe Liqueur, Italicus Bergamotto, Lemon Juice), Amalfi Spritz (Sparkling Wine, Cucumber-Basil Cordial, Italicus Bergamotto), La Gondola (Tequila Blanco, Aperol, Elderflower Liqueur, Grapefruit) and more.
"We are thrilled to introduce and share the vibrant culture of 'Mon Ami.' We have worked extensively to perfect a unique experience for our newest venture into the restaurant space. If you go anywhere else in the world, including other cities in the U.S., the epicenter for the best restaurants and nightlife are by the ocean. PCH Group's focus now and for the immediate future is to make Santa Monica exactly that here in Los Angeles," Nas Negahban of Pacific Coast Hospitality (PCH) Group said in a statement.
"I think post-pandemic, people are not just going out to go out, they want to go out for a purpose," he added. “Along with John Sofio's design, we are excited to bring a true Mediterranean ambiance and experience to Los Angeles. Our goal for Mon Ami is to have everyone feel like they've escaped to a place off the coast of the sea with its aesthetics, music, cocktails and memorable menu.”
For more information on Mon Ami and to make your reservations, please visit: www.monamism.com.