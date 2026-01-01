Meet Ben Waddell: The Aussie Heartthrob From 'Summer House' Who Took a Shot on 'The Bachelor Australia'
Jan. 1 2026, Published 8:30 a.m. ET
Ben Waddell is making waves as the newest cast member on Bravo’s Summer House.
A teaser released on Sunday, December 7, for the highly-anticipated tenth season reveals that the 38-year-old Australian will join the already vibrant crew in the Hamptons.
“We got some new people in the mix,” cast member Kyle Cooke said in the trailer, hinting at the arrival of six fresh faces, including Waddell.
Described in a Bravo bio as someone who brings "swagger, six-pack energy and Aussie humor," Waddell is looking to shake things up after a tough breakup and a not-so-successful stint on The Bachelor Australia.
“This summer he’s open to fun, flings and perhaps even a special visitor, as long as they’ve got confidence, spark and a killer smile,” it reads.
Ben Waddell's Reality TV Backstory
As the trailer unfolded, costar Ciara Miller inquired if Waddel “was on The Bachelor in Australia.” Indeed, he was. In 2023, Waddell held the title of Bachelor alongside two others, ultimately giving his final rose to Mckenna Lee. Their relationship, however, didn't last long after filming wrapped.
Lee reflected on their connection via Instagram in December 2023, stating, “While distance and communication over the last few months prevented us from exploring our romantic connection, Ben and I aren’t together, we are still in contact as friends and I only want the best for him.”
From Environmental Sustainability to Reality Star
Before becoming a TV star, Waddell carved out a career as an environmental sustainability entrepreneur. He also dabbled in modeling, showcasing his versatility beyond the screen.
A Brush with Zac Efron
Curiously, Waddell has an interesting backstory with the iconic Zac Efron. In 2020, he claimed to have developed a sustainability docuseries titled Down to Earth, only to find that Efron was working on a show with the same name for Netflix.
“As a rookie filmmaker, I guess you don’t really know how to cover your tracks,” he told Australia’s A Current Affair.
However, he soon learned that Efron's legal team dismissed any claims that there was any link between their projects.
Flirty Vibes in Season 10
In the teaser footage, Waddell appeared to have his sights set on Amanda Batula, despite her tumultuous marriage to Kyle Cooke. “Amanda can walk into a room and light it up with her smile,” he said, moments before the camera captures a playful interaction between them. It’s not long before fellow newbie Bailey Taylor quipped that “Ben definitely wants to sleep with you.”
Ben Waddell Is Off the Market
While Waddell may have been single during filming, he’s now happily spoken for. He took to Instagram on September 23 to announce, “You can always tell when a man gets a girlfriend…his IG goes from 0 to curated real quick. Love you @sabrinajet_.” Just weeks later, he and his new lady shared their first joint post, coining her his “Number one girl 🌹” alongside a cozy beach photo.