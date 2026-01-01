Meet Ben Waddell: The Aussie Heartthrob From 'Summer House' Who Took a Shot on 'The Bachelor Australia'

Article continues below advertisement

Ben Waddell is making waves as the newest cast member on Bravo’s Summer House. A teaser released on Sunday, December 7, for the highly-anticipated tenth season reveals that the 38-year-old Australian will join the already vibrant crew in the Hamptons.

“We got some new people in the mix,” cast member Kyle Cooke said in the trailer, hinting at the arrival of six fresh faces, including Waddell.

Source: @bwadd/Instagram Ben Waddell is joining the cast of 'Summer House.'

Described in a Bravo bio as someone who brings "swagger, six-pack energy and Aussie humor," Waddell is looking to shake things up after a tough breakup and a not-so-successful stint on The Bachelor Australia. “This summer he’s open to fun, flings and perhaps even a special visitor, as long as they’ve got confidence, spark and a killer smile,” it reads.

Ben Waddell's Reality TV Backstory

As the trailer unfolded, costar Ciara Miller inquired if Waddel “was on The Bachelor in Australia.” Indeed, he was. In 2023, Waddell held the title of Bachelor alongside two others, ultimately giving his final rose to Mckenna Lee. Their relationship, however, didn't last long after filming wrapped. Lee reflected on their connection via Instagram in December 2023, stating, “While distance and communication over the last few months prevented us from exploring our romantic connection, Ben and I aren’t together, we are still in contact as friends and I only want the best for him.”

Source: @bwadd/Instagram Ben Waddell previously appeared on 'The Bachelor Australia.'

From Environmental Sustainability to Reality Star

Before becoming a TV star, Waddell carved out a career as an environmental sustainability entrepreneur. He also dabbled in modeling, showcasing his versatility beyond the screen.

A Brush with Zac Efron

Curiously, Waddell has an interesting backstory with the iconic Zac Efron. In 2020, he claimed to have developed a sustainability docuseries titled Down to Earth, only to find that Efron was working on a show with the same name for Netflix. “As a rookie filmmaker, I guess you don’t really know how to cover your tracks,” he told Australia’s A Current Affair. However, he soon learned that Efron's legal team dismissed any claims that there was any link between their projects.

Source: @bwadd/Instagram The star once ran a sustainability business and worked as a model.

Flirty Vibes in Season 10

In the teaser footage, Waddell appeared to have his sights set on Amanda Batula, despite her tumultuous marriage to Kyle Cooke. “Amanda can walk into a room and light it up with her smile,” he said, moments before the camera captures a playful interaction between them. It’s not long before fellow newbie Bailey Taylor quipped that “Ben definitely wants to sleep with you.”

Source: @bwadd/Instagram The trailer teased romantic tension between Ben Waddell and Amanda Batula.

