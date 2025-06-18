Summer House's Ciara Miller Sets the Record Straight on Jesse Solomon and Lexi Wood Drama
Ciara Miller from Summer House is setting the record straight regarding her relationships with costars Jesse Solomon and Lexi Wood after a rollercoaster Season 9. Throughout Season 9, viewers watched Solomon, 31, and Wood, 28, navigate a rocky romance. The tension ramped up when Solomon began flirting with Miller, 29, which became a source of conflict.
Post-breakup, Solomon claimed Wood wasn't thrilled about his friendship with Miller. Now that some time has passed since the summer of 2024, Miller insist she and Solomon remain "friends."
"Nothing more. And it will always be that way," she asserted in an interview, quashing any speculation about a romantic relationship.
When it came to Wood, Miller's remarks became less friendly. Previously, she told the New York Post that she didn't "care" if Wood returns for Season 10 of the Bravo series. "If she's here next year, great, but if she's not, see ya, I'll never have to see her again," she stated in a May 7 interview. "I'm used to people coming in and out and not staying. I just don't care, honestly."
As for the possibility of rekindling a friendship with Wood, Miller remained non-committal. "I guess we'd have to see for the next season," she mentioned to Life & Style when questioned about their future relationship. "I don't even know if I would be in that position … I guess I'll cross that bridge when I get there."
Solomon's previously said he remained friends with Miller, echoing her recent statements.
"She's becoming a pretty good friend, which is nice," he noted in a May interview with Life & Style, acknowledging that their friendship is "flirty." However, he maintained that they are strictly "friends" and have "never crossed that line."
The "flirtatious" dynamic has been point of contention between Wood and Solomon throughout Summer House Season 9, sowing Wood’s distrust towards Miller.
"This summer, because of you, [Ciara] and I have not been able to be besties," Wood told Solomon in Episode 14.
"You were trying to pit us all against each other all summer," she continued. "And, yeah, right now, based on what you've told me about her all summer, I don't trust her."
Miller has since dismissed Solomon's flirtations and has made it clear that she was done dating anyone from Bravo.
In the past, Miller was also linked to housemates such as Austen Kroll and West Wilson. Notably, her relationship with Kroll also got entangled into a love triangle with Lindsay Hubbard — escalating into the explosive "Red Dinner" episode during Season 3.