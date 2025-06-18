Summer House's Ciara Miller Sets the Record Straight on Jesse Solomon and Lexi Wood Drama

Ciara Miller from Summer House is setting the record straight regarding her relationships with costars Jesse Solomon and Lexi Wood after a rollercoaster Season 9. Throughout Season 9, viewers watched Solomon, 31, and Wood, 28, navigate a rocky romance. The tension ramped up when Solomon began flirting with Miller, 29, which became a source of conflict.

Post-breakup, Solomon claimed Wood wasn't thrilled about his friendship with Miller. Now that some time has passed since the summer of 2024, Miller insist she and Solomon remain "friends."