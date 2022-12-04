Meet The Brains & Brawn Behind These Female-Led Business That Dominated 2022

Serial entrepreneur Annetta Powell spent five years working a corporate job before deciding she didn’t want to live paycheck to paycheck anymore. At 24 years old, she made her first real estate investment, renovating a property she bought for $18,000 and later on sold for $24,000. She has since bought, renovated, and sold more than 600 properties for a total profit of $50 million.

Anetta was well on her way to a lifetime of abundance and wealth.

Until the incarceration. In 2014, the real estate mogul was indicted for real estate fraud for assisting buyers with coming up with the down payment for their investment properties. She was sentenced to serve 24 months in prison in the same institution Martha Stewart was in.

And like a perfect storm, the bottom fell out of the housing market right when Annetta was dealing with these legal problems. She was unable to sell the properties she had on hold—and the unthinkable happened: she went broke.

That’s when she realised that regardless of her meteoric success in real estate, she shouldn’t have relied on a single source of income to secure her future. So, she diversified. Annetta built her rental portfolio, acquired five tax franchises known as the Tax Expert Stores, and founded a luxury limo company, Blitz Luxury Rental.

Now, Annetta is best known for sharing the biggest lesson she learned the hard way. She founded The Wealth Connect, whose members are mastering the art of having multiple income streams and wealth-building through Annetta’s guidance. Having found success as a serial entrepreneur, Annetta is now using The Wealth Connect to create more success stories like hers.