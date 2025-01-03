Meet Forever Kids: Making an Impact on Foster Children One Suitcase at a Time

The Suitcase Program

Foster children face numerous challenges, including frequently relocating, as often as 25 times throughout their childhoods. Often, these children only own a trash bag to carry their meager belongings. Forever Kids has implemented a humanitarian solution to replace trash bags with high-quality suitcases filled with essentials, character-building materials, and notes of encouragement.

“The suitcases’ effect on the foster children is palpable,” said Paul Scheumack, board member of Forever Kids. “They give hope to children who desperately need to feel valued and cared for. The initiative restores their dignity, instills hope, and builds a sense of ownership.”

Subaru of San Bernardino

On November 16, Subaru of San Bernardino, sponsored a packing event with Forever Kids and filled 100 suitcases with essentials for foster children. The employees and volunteers participated in a team-building packing event that provided the suitcases to local foster children in the San Berardino community. Subaru’s philanthropic mission is one of its cornerstones, and it fills this need through the Subaru Love Promise.

Pepe Cervantes, the general manager for Subaru of San Bernardino, said, “Partnering with Forever Kids is a blessing. It is special and rewarding to be part of such a great initiative. I am also grateful to work for a company (Subaru of San Bernardino) that cares and focuses on giving back. We look forward to working together again in the future.”