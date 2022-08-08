Meet Jimmy Bennett, Homeless To Self-Made Millionaire

Life isn’t about what cards you are dealt but rather how you play your hand, and nothing could be truer when describing the story of once homeless turned millionaire Jimmy Bennett. Hailing from the United Kingdom, Bennett was written off by the education system, his peers, and even his family. He had a limited belief in himself and thus relied on an alternative path which led to him hitting rock bottom and waking up in an emergency room after taking an overdose. A wise person once said, “Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing it is stupid." This quote resonates with Bennett tremendously as it wasn’t until his late twenties that he began to uncover what lied beneath. Bennett, a high school dropout who was once fired from Domino’s Pizza is now a Dubai-based entrepreneur and mindset coach who is about to release his very first book.

A multi-millionaire who runs multiple 7-figure businesses ranging from the digital marketing space and then expanding into coaching, mentorship, and finance.