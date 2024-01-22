Meet Lisa Wei, Distinguished Content Creator Transforming Fashion, Beauty and Lifestyle

While Wei’s projects and multiple achievements radiate her passion for self-reformation, the road to becoming a highly-respected influencer was filled with obstacles. Along her journey, Wei had to rely solely on herself, without financial help from family or anyone else. She took it upon herself to capitalize on her formal business education and began a career at one of the largest telecommunications companies in Canada. Despite not representing her true passion, Wei thrived in the corporate environment. She learned to invest in stocks until, unfortunately, the pandemic struck, stocks plummeted, and she was nearly back to square one financially. Armed with her adoration for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, Wei cultivated her influence organically and grew her platforms as demand for more media increased. Following a burst of opportunities, she was once again able to sustain herself through campaigns that eventually led to the end of her corporate career and the start of her self-employment.