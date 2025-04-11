NEWS Meet Olivia Millin: A Musician Blending Cultures and Gaining Recognition

At just 20, Olivia Millin is gaining attention as a global pop musician. Originally from Florida and now studying Japanese Liberal Arts at a well-known university in the Northeast, Olivia has been winning fans over with her unique mix of Western pop vibes and J-pop flair. Her new single, “TTYL,” has already hit the #1 spot on both the US and UK iTunes J-Pop charts, building on the success of her earlier track, “Broken Piece of Joy.” Her heartfelt lyrics and cross-cultural style truly connect with listeners around the globe.

Music and Life in Perfect Harmony For Olivia, music is more than just a catchy beat or slick production—it’s a reflection of her own journey. Her songs are inspired by real experiences, like the tough times during her first year of college when she dealt with a controlling relationship. That difficult period sparked the creation of “TTYL,” an anthem about reclaiming self-worth and stepping away from negativity. “I wrote what I wish I could’ve heard back then,” she says. Olivia is dedicated to making music that feels sincere and uplifting.

A Unique Blend of East and West Olivia blends American pop influences with the storytelling charm of J-pop, offering a fresh musical fusion. She combines Western-style backing tracks and harmonies with Japanese lyrics that deliver stories and emotions with depth. Often, she sings some verses in Japanese to showcase her skills while mixing in English phrases for an extra kick. Although her early inspiration came from Japanese idol culture, Olivia’s sound has grown up with her. While she’s evolved beyond the idol image, fans can still expect the signature high-energy dance routines and playful vocal style that made her famous.

Drawing Inspiration from the Best Olivia credits a range of artists, including YOASOBI, Iris, Atarashii Gakkou, and even Lady Gaga, as her influences. She’s especially drawn to how Japanese musicians manage to express deep emotions in bright and engaging ways, even when there’s a hint of melancholy. These influences are woven into her debut album, Start Again, which launched on February 28, 2025. The album explores themes of resilience, self-discovery, and healing, with each track contributing to a meaningful narrative. A Scholar and an Artist Her studies in Japanese language and culture have given Olivia a richer perspective on her music. By learning about the nuances of the language, she’s become a more articulate and thoughtful songwriter, which helps her connect more deeply with audiences in Japan and around the world.