Who Is Vera Dijkmans? Meet 'the Hottest Influencer on the Internet' Who Became Famous 'on Accident'

Vera Dijkmans, 28, has emerged as one of the Netherlands' most prominent social media personalities, building a digital empire that spans multiple platforms and attracts millions of followers worldwide.

The Dutch model and Instagram celebrity, dubbed “the hottest influencer on the internet,” has gained recognition for her carefully curated lifestyle content, establishing herself as a significant force in the influencer economy.

Her Instagram account boasts 6 million followers, making her one of the most followed Dutch personalities on the platform.

Industry insiders estimate Dijkmans' net worth at approximately $15 million, with her primary income stemming from social media activities and brand partnerships.