Who Is Vera Dijkmans? Meet 'the Hottest Influencer on the Internet' Who Became Famous 'on Accident'
Vera Dijkmans, 28, has emerged as one of the Netherlands' most prominent social media personalities, building a digital empire that spans multiple platforms and attracts millions of followers worldwide.
The Dutch model and Instagram celebrity, dubbed “the hottest influencer on the internet,” has gained recognition for her carefully curated lifestyle content, establishing herself as a significant force in the influencer economy.
Her Instagram account boasts 6 million followers, making her one of the most followed Dutch personalities on the platform.
Industry insiders estimate Dijkmans' net worth at approximately $15 million, with her primary income stemming from social media activities and brand partnerships.
Her business model relies heavily on monetizing her online presence through sponsored content and endorsement deals with various lifestyle and fashion brands.
Known for her captivating posts that resonate with audiences, Dijkmans curates content highlighting lifestyle, fashion choices and travel adventures.
Her content strategy focuses on aesthetic appeal and aspirational living, attracting a diverse international audience seeking lifestyle inspiration.
Social media analyst William Lee describes Dijkmans as "a remarkable figure in the world of social media, known for her creativity, authenticity, and ability to inspire."
Her approach combines professional modeling with personal branding, creating a persona that bridges traditional modeling with modern influencer culture.
"I never set out to be famous, I just shared what felt authentic to me. The fact that millions of people connect with that is something I’ll never take for granted," Dijkmans told OK.
With her substantial following across platforms, Dijkmans represents a new generation of entrepreneurs who have leveraged social media algorithms and engagement strategies to build sustainable careers in the digital economy.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Coming from a small country and reaching a global audience has taught me that your voice isn’t limited by where you’re from, only by how boldly you use it," she shared.
Leveraging her newfound fame, Dijkmans gives dating advice — aimed especially at single women.
She urges them to “have more respect for themselves and set clear boundaries,” including rejecting late-night invites and low-effort date offers.
According to her, a prospective partner should plan proper outings, dinner or shared activities, and bring a thoughtful gesture, whether a modest bouquet or luxury handbag, to demonstrate appreciation.
Dijkmans also emphasizes vigilance when spotting red flags: consistent late-night texts, false promises, poor personal hygiene or financial irresponsibility all earn her cutoff verdict.
She candidly describes herself as “very picky” and is unafraid to remain single until she finds someone who meets her high standards.
Born January 19, 1997, in The Hague and raised in Amsterdam, Dijkmans launched her Instagram journey in 2013. Today, she commands more than 5.5 million followers on the platform, alongside a growing presence on TikTok, Snapchat and Facebook.
With estimated earnings reaching hundreds of thousands per month, she epitomizes the phenomenon of “pretty privilege,” a term she uses knowingly, crediting her large following not just to her looks, but to her “authentic personality.”
While some critics have labeled her approach as elitist or arrogant, accusing her of promoting unattainable standards, Dijkmans stands firm.
She openly acknowledges occasional backlash, from makeup artists reluctant to assist her, to criticism from other women, but remains steadfast in her conviction that self-worth and boundaries are paramount.