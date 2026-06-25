Megan Fox Calls Being Labeled a 'Bi-Icon' the 'Most Rewarding' Part of Her Career
June 25 2026, Published 2:55 p.m. ET
Megan Fox opened up about why being dubbed a "bi-icon" means so much to her.
"A girl will come up to me and be like, 'You had a lot to do with me, like identifying and understanding that I was gay, or understanding that I was bisexual,'" Fox, 40, recounted in a resurfaced interview with InStyle Magazine.
Megan Fox Embraced Being Called a 'Bi-Icon'
"And that is, of course, by far, like, the most moving, rewarding thing that I have ever experienced in my life, she continued, "to be a part of something that helped people figure that out or helped people deal with that or feel better about that."
The Confessions of Teenage Drama Queen star said being called a "bi-icon" was one of her "favorite" terms, adding it is one of the things she's "most proud of."
Fans Praised Megan Fox in the Comments Section
Fans quickly flooded the comments section with reactions to the post.
"Megan Fox was my gay awakening and the catalyst for my self-acceptance (along with Katy Perry). I will forever love her," one user wrote, while another added, "Megan you made us all gay thank you for your service."
"Can’t blame them i look at her and question myself how i'm not every time," a third added. "I think @meganfox single-handedly made all us women bi 🔥👑."
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Megan Fox Returned to Social Media After Long Hiatus
Fox returned to Instagram in March after taking a long social media hiatus. She didn't hold back with the racy content, as her first photo featured the star in a black T-shirt and G-string thong.
Her on-and-off partner, Machine Gun Kelly, left a flirty comment on the post, writing, "stoked I have your phone number." However, his message disappeared, with some thinking she may have blocked the musician.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship Remains Unclear
The status of the 36-year-old singer and Fox's relationship, which began in 2020, is unclear, as the Jennifer's Body star confirmed in 2024 that their engagement had been called off sometime the year before.
When asked about their romance during a March 2024 "Call Her Daddy" interview, she brushed off the question by saying their relationship wasn't for "public consumption."
The pair split again in November 2024, just months before welcoming their daughter, Saga, in March 2025.