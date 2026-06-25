or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Megan Fox
OK LogoNEWS

Megan Fox Calls Being Labeled a 'Bi-Icon' the 'Most Rewarding' Part of Her Career

Photo of Megan Fox
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox is proud to be called a 'bi-icon.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 25 2026, Published 2:55 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Megan Fox opened up about why being dubbed a "bi-icon" means so much to her.

"A girl will come up to me and be like, 'You had a lot to do with me, like identifying and understanding that I was gay, or understanding that I was bisexual,'" Fox, 40, recounted in a resurfaced interview with InStyle Magazine.

Article continues below advertisement

Megan Fox Embraced Being Called a 'Bi-Icon'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Megan Fox called being labeled a 'bi-icon' one of the things she was 'most proud of.'
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox called being labeled a 'bi-icon' one of the things she was 'most proud of.'

"And that is, of course, by far, like, the most moving, rewarding thing that I have ever experienced in my life, she continued, "to be a part of something that helped people figure that out or helped people deal with that or feel better about that."

The Confessions of Teenage Drama Queen star said being called a "bi-icon" was one of her "favorite" terms, adding it is one of the things she's "most proud of."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @instylemagazine/Instagram

Megan Fox gushed about being called a 'bi-icon' in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Praised Megan Fox in the Comments Section

Photo of Many fans agreed that Megan Fox was universally attractive to everyone.
Source: MEGA

Many fans agreed that Megan Fox was universally attractive to everyone.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with reactions to the post.

"Megan Fox was my gay awakening and the catalyst for my self-acceptance (along with Katy Perry). I will forever love her," one user wrote, while another added, "Megan you made us all gay thank you for your service."

"Can’t blame them i look at her and question myself how i'm not every time," a third added. "I think @meganfox single-handedly made all us women bi 🔥👑."

MORE ON:
Megan Fox

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Megan Fox Returned to Social Media After Long Hiatus

Photo of Megan Fox has shared several thirst traps since returning to social media in March.
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox has shared several thirst traps since returning to social media in March.

Fox returned to Instagram in March after taking a long social media hiatus. She didn't hold back with the racy content, as her first photo featured the star in a black T-shirt and G-string thong.

Her on-and-off partner, Machine Gun Kelly, left a flirty comment on the post, writing, "stoked I have your phone number." However, his message disappeared, with some thinking she may have blocked the musician.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship Remains Unclear

Photo of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were first romantically linked in 2020.
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were first romantically linked in 2020.

The status of the 36-year-old singer and Fox's relationship, which began in 2020, is unclear, as the Jennifer's Body star confirmed in 2024 that their engagement had been called off sometime the year before.

When asked about their romance during a March 2024 "Call Her Daddy" interview, she brushed off the question by saying their relationship wasn't for "public consumption."

The pair split again in November 2024, just months before welcoming their daughter, Saga, in March 2025.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.