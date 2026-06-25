Megan Fox Calls Being Labeled a 'Bi-Icon' the 'Most Rewarding' Part of Her Career

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Megan Fox opened up about why being dubbed a "bi-icon" means so much to her. "A girl will come up to me and be like, 'You had a lot to do with me, like identifying and understanding that I was gay, or understanding that I was bisexual,'" Fox, 40, recounted in a resurfaced interview with InStyle Magazine.

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Megan Fox Embraced Being Called a 'Bi-Icon'

Source: MEGA Megan Fox called being labeled a 'bi-icon' one of the things she was 'most proud of.'

"And that is, of course, by far, like, the most moving, rewarding thing that I have ever experienced in my life, she continued, "to be a part of something that helped people figure that out or helped people deal with that or feel better about that." The Confessions of Teenage Drama Queen star said being called a "bi-icon" was one of her "favorite" terms, adding it is one of the things she's "most proud of."

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Fans Praised Megan Fox in the Comments Section

Source: MEGA Many fans agreed that Megan Fox was universally attractive to everyone.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with reactions to the post. "Megan Fox was my gay awakening and the catalyst for my self-acceptance (along with Katy Perry). I will forever love her," one user wrote, while another added, "Megan you made us all gay thank you for your service." "Can’t blame them i look at her and question myself how i'm not every time," a third added. "I think @meganfox single-handedly made all us women bi 🔥👑."

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Megan Fox Returned to Social Media After Long Hiatus

Source: MEGA Megan Fox has shared several thirst traps since returning to social media in March.

Fox returned to Instagram in March after taking a long social media hiatus. She didn't hold back with the racy content, as her first photo featured the star in a black T-shirt and G-string thong. Her on-and-off partner, Machine Gun Kelly, left a flirty comment on the post, writing, "stoked I have your phone number." However, his message disappeared, with some thinking she may have blocked the musician.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship Remains Unclear

Source: MEGA Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were first romantically linked in 2020.