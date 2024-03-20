Megan Fox Admits She Wasn't a 'Great Girlfriend' to Ex-Husband Brian Austin Green: 'I Was Young'

As for why she decided to say "I do" despite having a whole life ahead of her, the Transformers actress explained, "I was so unaware of my feelings, because I was so much younger. And this was before I had my kids," in reference to the exes' three sons: Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6.

"Most of my growth and awareness came after childbirth. So prior to that, I just wasn’t aware that, ‘oh, marriage makes me feel any particular way,'" she detailed. "That was something I had done kind of impulsively. Also, it was like, an adventure to go on and to do. I had already been with him for so many years at this point."