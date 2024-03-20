Megan Fox Admits She Wasn't a 'Great Girlfriend' to Ex-Husband Brian Austin Green: 'I Was Young'
Megan Fox might have been a pretty partner, but she admittedly wasn't the best one throughout her decades-long relationship with Brian Austin Green.
The Jennifer's Body star made a guest appearance on the Wednesday, March 20, episode of "Call Her Daddy," where she sat down with the podcast's host, Alex Cooper, for a tell-all interview about her dating history, plastic surgery and more.
At one point during their chat, Cooper brought up a recent statement made by Green about Fox never being able to experience the young dating scene since her romance with the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor started during her late teenage years.
Reacting to Green's realization, Fox admitted: "I feel like…first of all. Let me just say. I was not a great girlfriend to Brian. He was not great to me either all the time. I was not great. Because I was young, and really should not have been in a relationship of that level of commitment. I did a lot of like, falling in love with other people all the time."
"I never had the full freedom to be single and experience that life. I thought for a minute when I got divorced [that I was going to be single]. And I was single for like…three weeks," the brunette bombshell explained, as she started seeing her current on-again, off-again flame Machine Gun Kelly shortly after her divorce from Green in 2020. (Their divorce wasn't finalized until 2021.)
Fox started dating Green when she was just 18 years old in Hollywood. At the time, the Desperate Housewives alum was in his early 30s.
As for why she decided to say "I do" despite having a whole life ahead of her, the Transformers actress explained, "I was so unaware of my feelings, because I was so much younger. And this was before I had my kids," in reference to the exes' three sons: Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6.
"Most of my growth and awareness came after childbirth. So prior to that, I just wasn’t aware that, ‘oh, marriage makes me feel any particular way,'" she detailed. "That was something I had done kind of impulsively. Also, it was like, an adventure to go on and to do. I had already been with him for so many years at this point."
While their marriage might not have worked out in the long run, Fox, 37, said she believes Green, 50, was meant to be the father of her children.
"I was just acting, and doing. And I got myself into a relationship, which I, of course found…no shade to Brian, unfulfilling…because I was reenacting what I saw my mother do when I was a child," the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen star spilled, recalling how she felt history had repeated herself after watching her mom have similar experiences throughout Fox's childhood.