Megan Fox Wears Skintight Red Catsuit for Cheeky Ad: 'Maybe I Was Born for This'

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Megan Fox is taking on one of her most unexpected roles yet. The Jennifer's Body star, 40, slipped into a skintight red catsuit for a cheeky new campaign promoting Ro Sparks, a prescription erectile dysfunction treatment from healthcare company Ro.

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Source: YOUTUBE

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Source: YOUTUBE Megan portrays the medication itself.

In the eye-catching ad, Fox portrays the medication itself while wearing a head-to-toe red ensemble emblazoned with the Ro Sparks logo. The actress poses for the camera while explaining how the treatment works through a series of playful double entendres.

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Megan Transforms Into an Erectile Dysfunction Medication

Source: YOUTUBE Megan is fully committed to her unusual character in the commercial.

Fox is fully committed to her unusual character in the commercial. “Hi, I’m not Viagra. I’m Ro Sparks, a prescription medication for men,” she says in the 30-second clip. Ro Sparks is a compounded treatment that combines sildenafil and tadalafil, the active ingredients in prescription medicine for erectile dysfunction. While the individual ingredients are FDA-approved, the compounded Ro Sparks medication itself is not FDA-approved. According to the website, the treatment dissolves under your tongue and can remain active for up to 36 hours. The campaign marks Ro's first celebrity partnership for its erectile dysfunction treatment and is rolling out across television, streaming platforms, social media and out-of-home advertisements.

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Megan Wanted the Campaign to Be 'Fun'

Source: @MEGAENFOX/INSTAGRAM Megan wanted to make the campaign even bolder.

Despite the playful nature of the commercial, Fox explained that she hopes the campaign can help make conversations surrounding erectile dysfunction feel less uncomfortable. “Why take something that is already a heavy topic and make it heavier?” she asked the outlet. “It already feels serious, so let it feel fun.” In fact, Fox initially assumed she'd have to encourage the creative team to make the campaign even bolder. “I thought we were going to have to go back with a bunch of notes and be like, ‘Guys, this should be way funnier. This should be s----. This should be more playful,’” she recalled.

Megan Wants to Remove the Stigma Around ED

Source: @MEGAENFOX/INSTAGRAM Megan drew on her experiences in relationships.