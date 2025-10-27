Megan Fox Felt 'Traumatized' by Fame and the Way Hollywood Treated Her During 'Jennifer's Body' Era: 'I Was So Full of Rage'

Article continues below advertisement

Though Jennifer's Body is one of Megan Fox's most famous roles, the actress revealed she was going through a hard time when filming the 2009 flick. At a special screening and Q&A of the movie on Saturday, October 25, the star was asked what she would say to her younger self if she could.

Article continues below advertisement

Megan Fox Struggled With Fame

Source: mega Megan Fox admitted she felt mistreated when she became famous in the 2000s.

"Oh, I don't know that I would give myself advice," the mom-of-four, 39, admitted, according to an outlet. "I think where I was at that point in my life, so lost, so full of that rage that I had towards how I had been treated in the industry, and how I was dealing with fame."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Fox slammed the 'ruthless' paparazzi for the way they used to treat women.

Fox gave an example, sharing, "I just left a premiere for something where I had to go — I'm obligated to go — and I remember the paparazzi were so ruthless back then — the way they would talk to women. And I walked out just to try to get to my car, and they're all shooting. And one guy's like, ‘Megan, why are you such a b----?’ And another guy is like, ‘Megan, do you think you're overrated? The internet says so,’ and I'm just trying to do my job."

Article continues below advertisement

'Jennifer's Body' Was 'Very Cathartic' for the Actress

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega The actress admitted expressing her 'dark feminine energy' in the role was 'cathartic.'

"I was asked to be at this premiere. I'm trying to get to my car. And so I had all of this grief and sorrow and also anger and rage that needed a place to go," she said. "Being able to just have the permission to be unhinged even in between takes or maybe the entire time we were there, that was very cathartic for me." "I read the script and I think it just resonated with me because there's something about that, whether it's just perceived or not, I felt like I was being persecuted at that time in my career, and I was struggling a lot with fame and kind of traumatized by fame," the Transformers actress spilled.

Article continues below advertisement

The bombshell continued to explain how the plot "resonated" with her. "Before [her character] becomes a monster, she's just a teenage girl who gets sacrificed for somebody else's gain," Fox pointed out. "And that very much resonated because that's kind of how I got... I came into this industry, I think I was 19 when I made my first big movie, and that, I felt like, was reflecting back these energies that existed inside of myself."

Article continues below advertisement

Filming Was 'Very Healing' for Megan Fox

Source: mega The mom-of-four said filming the movie was 'very healing.'