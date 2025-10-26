Megan Fox Jokes About Her Postpartum Curves as Actress Wows in Corset Dress Amid Rumors She's Back With Machine Gun Kelly
Oct. 26 2025, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Slay! Megan Fox dropped jaws when she made her first official public outing since giving birth to her and Machine Gun Kelly's daughter, Saga, in March.
On the night of Saturday, October 25, the actress stepped out in a nude and red corseted dress to attend a Q&A about her hit 2009 film Jennifer's Body at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.
The seductive frock featured a corseted bodice that had red outline and boning with a blood-like design dripping from the neckline. The accompanying tulle skirt, which featured a thigh-high slit on one side, also had the blood aesthetic, which matched the red choker necklace she was rocking.
The next day, the New Girl alum, 39, posted a video of herself walking outside in the glam look, captioning the Instagram Story, "Mommy had a thing last night 🍼🍼 🍑🤷♀️."
Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Back Together?
The Pretty Boys Are Poisonous author's outing comes amid reports she and MGK, 35, are back on track after splitting up in late 2024.
"They’re together often, but he’s going on tour soon," a source recently spilled to a news outlet, noting it's unclear if the Transformers actress and their baby will join him on the road.
"He spends pretty much every night at her house with the baby, and they act like a couple, but they haven’t put a label on it or made anything official," the insider explained of their status.
Inside the Pair's Rollercoaster Romance
"Megan's very happy with how he's stepped up for both her and the baby," shared the source. "While they still have separate homes, they spend a lot of time together as a family."
"They're putting the baby first, and it's brought them closer in many ways," the insider continued. "Things are great now. He's amazing with the baby and she very much enjoys spending time with him."
The twosome have had an on-off dynamic since getting together in 2020, as after they announced their engagement in January 2022, they called it off. After that, the pair reconciled only to split once more last year.
The musician hinted his substance abuse problems are what led to their most recent bump in the road, as on his new track "Treading Water," he revealed he went to rehab over the 2024 holidays and "broke" their home.
Fox also shares three kids with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while the Grammy nominee shares a daughter with an ex-girlfriend.