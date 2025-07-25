Megan Moroney Stuns in Tiny Blue Bikini During Boat Trip: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Megan Moroney is having a hot girl summer! The rising country star looked effortlessly cool while soaking up the sun in a tiny light blue bikini during a laid-back boat day. The suit featured a knot detail across the top and showed off her toned figure as the waves sparkled behind her.

She completed the look with white shades, silver hoop earrings and a laid-back side braid.

Source: @megmoroney/Instagram Megan Moroney rocked a stunning blue bikini on a boat.

It wasn’t just the bikini snaps that grabbed attention — Moroney also dropped highlights from her Am I Okay? Tour stop in Buffalo, N.Y. Onstage, she dazzled in a glittery sky-blue mini dress paired with white knee-high boots — and her fans couldn’t get enough of the look.

“U R CRUSHING🔥🔥,” one follower gushed in the comments section, while another fan added, “Great pictures 👏." Someone else asked, “Where is your swimsuit from 👀?” A fourth simply wrote, “Truly beautiful.”

Along with the glitz, Moroney got real onstage, sharing her story with the crowd in a heartfelt moment caught on video.

“I did not even write my first song until I was 19,” she told her audience. “I just had no idea how to even get started. So, if there’s a dream on your heart that feels way unattainable and so far out of reach and you’re too scared to dream it, I just want to encourage you to dream it." “Because we are sold out in Buffalo, New York, tonight. I was almost too scared to dream it. I think God has a plan for every single one y’all. I’m very grateful that it appears that his plan for us was to be together tonight,” she added.

Source: @kim_m_fitzpatrick/Instagram The singer told her fans she didn’t write her first song until she was 19.

She even joked that she thought she’d end up “doing taxes” as an accountant. Moroney made a splash in the country scene with her breakout single “Tennessee Orange,” one of 13 tracks from her 2023 debut album Lucky. She later dropped a 16-track deluxe version, before following up with her sophomore album, Am I Okay? (I’ll Be Fine), which included 17 songs.

In an interview with Glamour, she opened up about feeling underestimated at the start. “I think a lot of people didn’t take me seriously when I moved to Nashville,” she said. “When they would go to my Instagram, I’d be like, I just wrote this song, and then the next post would use my code for 20 percent off. It’s like, What is this girl doing?”

Source: @kim_m_fitzpatrick/Instagram Megan Moroney wore a glittery blue mini dress and white boots while on stage.

Her music journey actually began in high school, when an accident left her “stuck in a wheelchair for two months.” “There was nothing else to do. I was just sitting around and I was like, okay, fine,” she said about learning guitar.

Source: MEGA The rising star also shared concert photos from her Buffalo, N.Y., tour stop.