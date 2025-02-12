NEWS Country Star Megan Moroney Stuns in Skimpy Bikini While on Getaway: See Photos Source: @megmoroney/Instagram Country star Megan Moroney stunned in a bikini while enjoying her dreamy Bahamas getaway.

Megan Moroney is soaking up the sun and loving life! The 27-year-old country star took to Instagram to share some stunning snaps from her Bahamas getaway. In one black-and-white shot, Moroney relaxed on a yacht deck, wearing a sultry bikini set while strumming her acoustic guitar. The backdrop featured the Warwick Paradise Island exclusive resort, with yachts in front of the building.

“this is the lifeeeeeee hold on tight 🦈,” she captioned the photo.

Source: @megmoroney/Instagram Megan Moroney is a country singer from Georgia.

Next, she posted a vibrant close-up of herself wearing a baby blue bikini top that perfectly matched her eyes. Her blonde curls framed her face as she went makeup-free, letting her natural beauty shine. Moroney also shared a shot of black-tip sharks swimming through the crystal-clear waters and another featuring a fiery red-orange sunset.

The “Hair Salon” singer flaunted her catch in another photo, showing off a dolphinfish while wearing a spaghetti strap top and super short denim shorts. She paired the look with a messy bun and rectangle sunglasses, giving major vacation vibes. She wrapped up her slideshow with a screenshot of a tweet that read, "If I was Megan Moroney I would simply tell my manager I write better songs on tropical islands so I never have to leave.” Moroney replied: “this is literally my strategy.”

Source: @megmoroney/Instagram Megan Moroney posted photos of her Bahamas trip via Instagram.

The post comes after Moroney's team announced the openers for her Am I Okay? Tour via Instagram. On select dates, she'll be joined by Chase Matthew, Vincent Mason, Charlie Worsham, Danielle Bradbery, Mackenzie Carpenter, Kasey Tyndall, Emily Ann Roberts, Maggie Antone and genre-blending singer/songwriter Patrick Droney.

In an Instagram carousel posted by her team, @moroneyhq, Moroney expressed her excitement, commenting, "FREAKING OUTTTTTTTTT." Moroney’s Am I Okay? Tour kicks off on March 20 in Montreal, Quebec, and wraps up on September 13 in Charlotte, N.C.

"Am I Okay?" also serves as the title for Moroney’s latest album and single, which is currently climbing the country charts and sitting in the top 15.

Source: @megmoroney/Instagram In 2024, the singer released her second album, 'Am I Okay?'

In a 2024 interview, Moroney opened up about the inspiration behind her second album. "It’s basically a continuation of Lucky," Moroney shared with Good Morning America, referring to her successful 2023 debut album, which featured hits like “I’m Not Pretty” and “Tennessee Orange.” "They're about a year apart, so sonically they're not too different — but it definitely feels more grown up," she continued. "My fans are going to get to know me better. I'm more vulnerable, more honest ... just all the things. It feels more intense."

Source: @megmoroney/Instagram The country star is known for writing emotional and personal songs.