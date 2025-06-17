Megan Thee Stallion Flaunts Buttcheeks in Barely-There Bikini and Cowboy Hat: Photos
Megan Thee Stallion is proud of her "body ody ody" and not afraid to flaunt it.
The "Savage" singer, 30, rocked a tiny bikini top and thong while channeling her inner country girl on Monday, June 16.
Megan Thee Stallion's Country-Chic Swim Photos
Stallion sported a cowboy hat as she bared underb--- in a brown G-string swimsuit by the ocean. The musician turned around for a sultry snap, highlighting long hair extensions that grazed her backside.
She accessorized the look with a belly button piercing and long leopard-print nails.
Stallion captioned her post with three palm tree emojis while fans praised her lean physique in the comments section.
"Body so tea, the British are coming," one person quipped, while another said, "Take me where the temperature is hotter than a hottie."
Love Island star JaNa Craig wrote, "Okay slim thiccc😍😍😍."
The Grammy winner shared an Instagram Reel from the same photoshoot, showing behind-the-scenes moments of her posing on rocks at the beach. She set the video to Nirvana's "In Bloom," writing, "Thee one 🤩."
Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, commented, "Finest🔥🔥🔥❤️."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Megan Thee Stallion's Bathing Suit Collection
Stallion similarly bared her toned bikini body during a Miami Fashion Week runway show for her Hot Girl Swim collection in May. She strutted down the catwalk in a metallic silver one-piece with a large cutout on the stomach. The musician rocked her natural curls and sprinkled glitter all over her body for her fashion moment.
"HOT GIRL SWIM at Miami swim week 👙💦 Thank you to my team for making my first runway show be so special and amazing!" she captioned a May 30 Instagram post. "Thank you to all my beautiful models for showcasing my collection so beautifully with lots of positive energy 💙 I can’t wait to keep growing in this space I’m so excited for what’s to come ! Shop thee collection at MeganTheeStallion.com 🔥."
The size-inclusive line was designed in collaboration with Walmart and is said to cater to every body.
"Everyone knows I love being near a pool or a beach, so I finally decided to turn my passion into a business and create my own swimwear brand," the "WAP" rapper said in a press release. "It was only right that we kick off Hot Girl Summer with this launch and provide Hotties of all body types with the official Hot Girl uniform. I used to shop at Walmart growing up, so it’s a full circle to have my own line available at Walmart, and I’m so grateful for their support."