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Megan Thee Stallion Admits She's Still in 'Shock' Over 'Abrupt' Klay Thompson Split: 'I'm Not Pretending I'm 100 Percent Okay'

image of megan thee stallion
Source: MEGA/@THEESTALLION INSTAGRAM

The former flames called it quits in April.

Oct. 1 2026, Updated 3:11 p.m. ET

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Megan Thee Stallion is still processing her breakup from Klay Thompson.

Five months after ending her relationship with the NBA star, the 31-year-old rapper admitted she's far from completely healed and isn't interested in jumping into another romance anytime soon.

“It was so abrupt. I’m in shock still,” she revealed.

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Image of Megan still processing her breakup from Klay Thompson.
Source: MEGA

Megan still processing her breakup from Klay Thompson.

“I’m not pretending I’m 100 percent okay,” Megan told a publication. “I ain’t never been through nothing like that in my whole life. I’ve never, ever, ever been in a relationship like that, ever.”

As for dating again? The singer made it clear that's nowhere near the top of her priority list.

“I’m not thinking about anything romantic,” she declared, adding that she's “definitely not thinking about no relationship.”

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Megan Accused Thompson of Cheating

image of Instagram story.
Source: @THETROPIXS/INSTAGRAM

Megan accused Thompson of being unfaithful in a now-deleted Instagram Story.

Megan announced the end of their romance on April 25 after appearing to accuse Thompson of being unfaithful in a now-deleted Instagram Story.

“Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet,’” she wrote at the time. She also claimed Thompson had questioned whether he could remain monogamous.

“Somebody not seeing your values doesn’t make your value go down,” she told another publication. “People cheating on you, that doesn't have anything to do with you.”

As OK! previously reported, Megan recently admitted she “lost herself” during the difficult breakup, revealing the experience initially left her questioning her own worth.

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Megan Says the Split Was 'So Abrupt'

Megan and Thompson, 36, called it quits in April after less than a year together.

Megan also opened up about the physical and emotional toll the relationship had on her, explaining she often felt anxious before they went their separate ways.

Image of Megan sharing an important lesson about trusting herself.
Source: @THEESTALLION/INSTAGRAM

Megan sharing an important lesson about trusting herself.

“I feel like that’s what I was in, constantly on edge. My nervous system needed to calm down,” she shared, adding she felt like she was “in a panic 24/7.”

The Grammy winner said she's allowing herself to experience her emotions rather than trying to rush through the healing process. She revealed her appetite still hasn't completely returned and she's “feeling all the feelings” instead of taking shortcuts through her heartbreak.

The experience has also taught Megan an important lesson about trusting herself.

“Sometimes I be knowing in my gut and in my heart, then you give so much benefit of the doubt,” she explained. “The gut is always right. Listen.”

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