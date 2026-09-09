Megan Thee Stallion Confesses She 'Lost Herself' During 'Rough' Klay Thompson Breakup: 'Why Am I Not Enough?'

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Megan Thee Stallion is moving forward. The rapper, 31, opened up about her love life five months after announcing the end of her romance with NBA star Klay Thompson, 36. "Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward,” she wrote on her Instagram Story announcing their split in April. Megan got candid about her healing journey since the bombshell breakup in an interview with InStyle for its September cover story.

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'Trying My Best'

Source: Josefina Santos/InStyle Megan Thee Stallion called the end of her most recent relationship 'rough.'

"I’m trying my best,” she explained. “I feel like I’ve been put through the washing machine and the dryer with tins, shovels and a cactus.” She referred to the end of her nine-month relationship as "rough." After publicly accusing her ex of cheating on her, the star has gained a new perspective on what his alleged actions mean for her. "Somebody not seeing your values doesn’t make your value go down. People cheating on you, that doesn't have anything to do with you. You’re not less attractive. You're not less of a good person," she explained. "Even though it might feel like that. 'Oh my gosh, why me? Why am I not enough? Cause it could definitely feel like, Why am I not enough?'"

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Source: Josefina Santos/InStyle Megan Thee Stallion revealed she tried to fit herself into her ex's life.

Months later, Megan has a more serendipitous view of what happened, seeing her ex-boyfriend's mistakes as divine protection. "How do I want to say this gently? What’s meant for you is always going to work out," she noted. "And if something is constantly making you feel uncomfortable, just on edge all the time, you probably are not supposed to be there. God will always make you uncomfortable when something is not meant for you." "I think I just kept trying to make pieces fit that didn’t belong, trying to fit myself into someone else’s life," she continued. "I was losing myself a little bit. I am now in the space of finding me again."

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'I Cannot Be Disrespected'

Source: Josefina Santos/InStyle Megan Thee Stallion declared that she would not change her life for anyone.

The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper confessed that she's learned from her experience and is enjoying being independent as she navigates the next chapter of her life. “I cannot be disrespected. I cannot be a person who is not gonna be me. I cannot not go to work. I’m going to be Megan Thee Stallion," she quipped. “I love being me. I love rapping. I love interacting with my fans. I love shooting music videos. I’m not a person who is in the house 24/7. I’m never going to be that. And whoever dates me is gonna have to just understand, like, she is her own person." "I cannot be minimized," she went on. "I will not be behind any man. I will have a partner. I will be an equal with my partner. I’m never gonna take the backseat to anything. So just going forward, I think I’ve just learned this is the type of person that I want to be with, this is what I will tolerate, this is what I won’t tolerate. And if you can’t take that, we just gotta respectfully go our separate ways.”

Source: MEGA Megan Thee Stallion is enjoying being single.