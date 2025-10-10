Meghan Markle's A-List Friends Have 'Totally Deserted Her' Ahead of Upcoming Netflix Projects: She's 'Devastated and Embarrassed'

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle's Hollywood connections are slowly dwindling. According to an insider, the Duchess of Sussex is "devastated and embarrassed" that so many famous faces shot down the opportunity to appear on With Love, Meghan, Season 2. Meghan, 44, is reportedly scrambling to secure some of her A-list connections for upcoming episodes of her Netflix show.

"She imagined this latest show would be a star-studded showcase – with big names like Oprah, Michelle Obama, or even the Kardashians dropping by. Instead, she's struggling to get anyone to say yes," an insider revealed. "It's been a real wake-up call about where she stands in Hollywood now." The royal is "working overtime" to prove to Netflix that she can line up celebrity guests. "She's been reaching out to everyone – former colleagues, agents, even stylists – trying to get introductions or confirmations," another source said. "But people are hesitant. Hollywood loves power and momentum, and right now Meghan doesn't have either. A-listers don't want to be part of something that might not land well."

According to a third source, Meghan's talent agency, WME, has reached out to Jennifer Aniston, Eva Longoria, Gwyneth Paltrow and more — but she's had no luck. "They're trying every angle, but the truth is people are saying no – or just not replying," the insider spilled. "It's been humbling for her." The lack of response from her celebrity circles is reportedly due to a combination of her distance from Los Angeles and frequent media drama. "They like to say it's because they live quietly in Montecito," a source claimed. "But everyone in Hollywood knows that's not the real reason. The truth is, the shine's worn off. No one wants to get caught up in Meghan's dramas anymore."

Although the lifestyle and cooking series was supposed to show the Suits alum's "authentic Hollywood friendships," Chrissy Teigen was one of the only popular names on Season 2. "Chrissy was an easy yes because she's rebuilding her own image," an insider said. "But for Meghan, that choice just highlights how few big names are willing to come on board. It's a comedown from the days when she could call up Serena Williams or Michelle Obama."

