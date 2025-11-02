Meghan Markle Accused of 'Staging' Reaction to Dodgers World Series Win Alongside Prince Harry: 'Fake AF'

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle was ecstatic over the L.A. Dodgers’ World Series win — or was she? Fans are accusing the royal of faking her reaction to the baseball victory against the Toronto Blue Jays in a Saturday, November 1, video. Meghan, 44, excitedly thrust her arms in the air, while Blue Jays fan Prince Harry, seated on the couch behind her, appeared unamused and disinterested.

The Duchess of Sussex screamed with joy and jumped up and down with bestie Kelly McKee Zajfen. When she ran over to kiss her husband, 41, he was visibly disappointed. Zajfen reposted Meghan’s clip to her Instagram Story, writing, “Best game ever! Sorry H your team didn’t win but mine did. Dodgers I LOVE YOU!”

Fans dragged the As Ever founder for “staging” her celebration. “Looks so fake,” one person wrote on X. “Staged.” “She is so fake!” another added, while a third pointed out, “Cameras constantly filming every moment.” “This is irritating to see. Fake AF. Of course it was NOT staged because, you know, the camera was perfectly positioned to capture everyone,” a fourth user sarcastically quipped. “Oh my gosh! Look how happy we are and so into each other. See, we have a friend and it’s not my bottle of wine.”

On Tuesday, October 28, the royal couple attended Game 4 of the World Series. They were called out for sitting in front of Magic Johnson, who holds a 2.3 percent stake in the Dodgers, and Sandy Koufax, who was a Dodgers pitcher for 12 seasons. “Those two nobodies sat in FRONT of Koufax?” a furious X user fumed. “Someone paid someone off.” “How did these grifters get better seats than Koufax?!” another person wondered. Drama aside, Meghan and Harry were seen chatting it up with Koufax and posing for a photo alongside Johnson and his wife, Cookie.

