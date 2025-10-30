Meghan Markle Accused of 'Exploiting Everyday People,' Claims Celebrity Chef: She Uses Royal Status as 'Marketing Tool'

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle’s new holiday collection is under fire from a celebrity chef who claims to have worked inside the royal palace. Jameson Stocks, who reportedly cooked for King Charles, blasted the Suits actress, 44, for "exploiting everyday people" and "using the royals as a marketing tool" with her latest launch of products.

Meghan Markle's Holiday Collection Received Criticism

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle debuted her first-ever holiday collection earlier this week.

Stock’s comments to a news outlet on Wednesday, October 29, come as Meghan debuted her first-ever holiday collection for her lifestyle brand As ever earlier this week. The products feature special nods to her marriage and children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The latest collection features an array of curated items, including candles, wine and more. "This must-have, thoughtfully curated collection is designed for giving, gathering, and elevating every occasion with beauty and warmth," the brand said in a press release. "From elegant, hand-poured candles and artisanal fruit spreads to golden California honey and celebratory wines, these items are practical and truly irresistible; offering something special for everyone on your list."

Chef Says Meghan Markle 'Missed the Mark'

Stocks claimed Meghan's venture “completely missed the mark” and only “serves the affluent,” highlighting the brand’s wine line-up that starts at hefty price tags. "Maybe in Napa Valley or California people will pay them prices — they're obviously her target market,” the chef told the outlet. "But if it comes down to buying baby food, paying for heating, and being able to afford to actually go to work, the vast majority would pass on a £30 [$40 USD] 'everyday' bottle of wine, I am sure — even if it is Meghan Markle branded.”

Source: MEGA The celebrity chef claimed the royal family would not 'appreciate' Meghan Markle 'making money off the back of the family name.'

The chef was asked what brother-in-law Prince William and Kate Middleton would think of the collection, responding, “Royal family or not, I don't think any family would appreciate someone coming in and making money off the back of the family name.” Meghan also faced claims of being out of touch after sharing photos from a pumpkin patch outing with her children last week, as fans were quick to criticize her once they learned her outfit cost more than $1,500.

Meghan Markle Was Slammed for Expensive Outfit

Source: @meghanmarkle/Instagram Meghan Markle was slammed by fans for her expensive outfit she wore to the pumpkin patch.