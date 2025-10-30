Meghan Markle Accused of 'Exploiting Everyday People,' Claims Celebrity Chef: She Uses Royal Status as 'Marketing Tool'
Oct. 30 2025, Published 12:32 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle’s new holiday collection is under fire from a celebrity chef who claims to have worked inside the royal palace.
Jameson Stocks, who reportedly cooked for King Charles, blasted the Suits actress, 44, for "exploiting everyday people" and "using the royals as a marketing tool" with her latest launch of products.
Meghan Markle's Holiday Collection Received Criticism
Stock’s comments to a news outlet on Wednesday, October 29, come as Meghan debuted her first-ever holiday collection for her lifestyle brand As ever earlier this week. The products feature special nods to her marriage and children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The latest collection features an array of curated items, including candles, wine and more.
"This must-have, thoughtfully curated collection is designed for giving, gathering, and elevating every occasion with beauty and warmth," the brand said in a press release. "From elegant, hand-poured candles and artisanal fruit spreads to golden California honey and celebratory wines, these items are practical and truly irresistible; offering something special for everyone on your list."
Chef Says Meghan Markle 'Missed the Mark'
Stocks claimed Meghan's venture “completely missed the mark” and only “serves the affluent,” highlighting the brand’s wine line-up that starts at hefty price tags.
"Maybe in Napa Valley or California people will pay them prices — they're obviously her target market,” the chef told the outlet. "But if it comes down to buying baby food, paying for heating, and being able to afford to actually go to work, the vast majority would pass on a £30 [$40 USD] 'everyday' bottle of wine, I am sure — even if it is Meghan Markle branded.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The chef was asked what brother-in-law Prince William and Kate Middleton would think of the collection, responding, “Royal family or not, I don't think any family would appreciate someone coming in and making money off the back of the family name.”
Meghan also faced claims of being out of touch after sharing photos from a pumpkin patch outing with her children last week, as fans were quick to criticize her once they learned her outfit cost more than $1,500.
Meghan Markle Was Slammed for Expensive Outfit
"Who dresses in boots and a coat while leaving the kids with nothing but what looks like thin pajamas? My guess is it's warm there, but Meghan wants to look like the hunting-fishing-shooting set.... Next to a gas station in a desolate pumpkin patch," one critic wrote on Reddit.
Meanwhile, a second user added, "Still dressing like she is a wannabe influencer in the Cotswolds for the first time in their life. For how hateful she claims the U.K. was to her, she certainly contorts herself to play a cliched stereotype of British royal/old money types."