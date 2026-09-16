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New Sussex Security Fears: Meghan Markle's Cell Phone Number Reportedly Leaks Among Parents at School Their Children Had Just Started

Photo of Meghan Markle's number allegedly leaked among parents.
Source: © IAN JONES / ALLPIX / MEGA

Meghan Markle's number allegedly leaked among parents.

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Sept. 16 2026, Updated 1:17 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing new security fears, just weeks into their new life in England.

The couple has had to take drastic measures after the duchess' phone number allegedly leaked at their children's brand-new school.

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The Duchess of Sussex's Phone Number Allegedly Leaked

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Photo of Meghan had joined a parents' WhatsApp group.
Source: @MEGHAN/INSTAGRAM

Meghan had joined a parents' WhatsApp group.

According to a report in The Sun, parents at 7-year-old Prince Archie and 5-year-old Princess Lilibet's school began circulating Meghan's personal phone number after she joined a "Year 3" WhatsApp group the night before her eldest was set to start classes.

According to a screenshot published by the newspaper, one parent wrote, "Welcome to Meghan who has Archie joining tomo."

A message from someone shown only as "M" read, "Hi moms! Thanks for the warm welcome [heart emoji] So happy to be a part of this community xx."

Sources who spoke to Daily Mail called the incident "disappointing" for the Sussexes.

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The School's Location Caused Security Concerns

image of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently moved back to the U.K.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently moved back to the U.K.

In a separate security concern, the school reportedly proved unsuitable for the pair because of the heavy traffic surrounding the area.

According to the outlet, the family’s private security team said the difficult commute put them “under strain” as they worked to keep the royal children safe.

The drive to school also reportedly took nearly twice as long as expected, leaving the children like “sitting ducks” while stuck in heavy traffic.

A source told The Sun, "You can’t have a situation where the fifth, sixth and seventh in line to the throne are trapped in a car."

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Parents Were Shocked the Issue Hadn't Been Anticipated

Photo of Parents knew traffic would be a problem.
Source: @MEGHAN/INSTAGRAM

Parents knew traffic would be a problem.

Parents who spoke to the Mail were surprised that the traffic hadn't been taken into consideration before Archie and Lili were enrolled in the school.

"Parents at the school are completely baffled," one mother said. "You don't need to be an expert to know how congested that area is. It's one of the worst places to drive in the U.K."

Another mom agreed, saying, "This was obviously going to happen."

Archie and Lilibet Have Been Pulled Out of the School

Photo of Archie and Lilibet have changed schools.
Source: @MEGHAN/INSTAGRAM

Archie and Lilibet have changed schools.

Due to the difficult conditions required to get the children to their new school, several outlets have reported that Archie and Lilibet have been moved to a new school with better traffic conditions just two days after starting at the first one.

"It’s a real shame, because they absolutely adored the school, the kids and their parents," a Sussex friend told HELLO!. "It was perfect for them in every way, and the children really enjoyed their time there."

A spokesperson for the Sussexes told the magazine, "The decision for the children to move school was taken following a discussion with the family’s security team about the practicalities of their current arrangements."

They continued, "The parents remain extremely grateful to all the teachers and staff for the love, care and effort they have shown their family. This decision should in no way be interpreted as a reflection on the school or the exceptional care the children have received there."

Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet moved back to the U.K. in late August after six years living in Montecito, Calif.

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