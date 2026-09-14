Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pull Kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet From U.K. School After Just 2 Days Over Security Concerns: Report
Sept. 14 2026, Updated 4:51 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly took their kids, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, out of their school in the United Kingdom after just two days.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who returned to England on August 26, pulled the youngsters from class due to security concerns, according to ITV News.
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Will Be 'Starting Somewhere New'
Archie and Lilibet will be "starting somewhere new" after Harry, 41, and Meghan, 45, "discussed the practicalities with their security team and it was decided they needed to change schools," an insider claimed.
It was also revealed the Spare author's demand for taxpayer-funded police protection is now being discussed because of his return across the pond.
Prince Harry's Security Is Reportedly Being 'Reviewed'
According to ITV, Harry "has been told he will get his security reviewed following his move back home."
The Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) allegedly now informed Harry "that his situation was discussed at a meeting last week."
"It was decided that Harry should get a full review of his security now that he is resident in his home country," the source noted.
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Archie and Lilibet began classes at their British school on September 8 — the same day cousin Prince George, 13, started Eton College.
A spokesperson for the Sussexes told People on Monday, September 14, they "remain extremely grateful to all the teachers and staff for the love, care and effort they have shown their family."
"This decision should in no way be interpreted as a reflection on the school or the exceptional care the children have received there," the rep added.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Adored' Their Children's Old School
Contributing factors to Archie and Lilibet switching schools reportedly include heavy traffic in the area, as well as the distance between the prep school and where they are currently living, according to HELLO! magazine.
Worries were brought up after an incident “made it difficult for their vehicles to stay in convoy," the outlet stated.
A friend close to the Suits star and the Invictus Games founder told the publication: “It’s a real shame, because they absolutely adored the school, the kids and their parents. It was perfect for them in every way, and the children really enjoyed their time there. They really wanted to make it work, but they had to make a difficult decision based on the fact that the team couldn’t make the school run operationally secure.”
While the name of the education institution and the area where Meghan and Harry have move to has not yet been revealed, it was reported last month their new residence sits outside of London.