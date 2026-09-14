Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pull Kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet From U.K. School After Just 2 Days Over Security Concerns: Report

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Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Will Be 'Starting Somewhere New'

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved back to the U.K. on August 26.

Archie and Lilibet will be "starting somewhere new" after Harry, 41, and Meghan, 45, "discussed the practicalities with their security team and it was decided they needed to change schools," an insider claimed. It was also revealed the Spare author's demand for taxpayer-funded police protection is now being discussed because of his return across the pond.

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Prince Harry's Security Is Reportedly Being 'Reviewed'

Source: MEGA Prince Harry's security is currently being 'reviewed' due to his move back to England.

According to ITV, Harry "has been told he will get his security reviewed following his move back home." The Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) allegedly now informed Harry "that his situation was discussed at a meeting last week." "It was decided that Harry should get a full review of his security now that he is resident in his home country," the source noted.

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's kids began school earlier this month.

Archie and Lilibet began classes at their British school on September 8 — the same day cousin Prince George, 13, started Eton College. A spokesperson for the Sussexes told People on Monday, September 14, they "remain extremely grateful to all the teachers and staff for the love, care and effort they have shown their family." "This decision should in no way be interpreted as a reflection on the school or the exceptional care the children have received there," the rep added.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Adored' Their Children's Old School

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly live outside of London.