Meghan Markle Slammed for Wearing $1,600 Outfit During Pumpkin Picking Trip With Her Kids: 'Wannabe Influencer'

Meghan Markle wore an expensive outfit to go pumpkin picking.

Oct. 28 2025, Published 11:41 a.m. ET

Meghan Markle is just like any mother who takes her kids to the pumpkin patch — but not all moms pick pumpkins in outfits that run for upwards of $1,600.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, October 26, to share scenes from a day of fall fun, the Duchess of Sussex showed off an expensive ensemble comprised of a chocolate brown quilted Anine Bing jacket that retails for $400 and Co riding boots priced at $1,195. She wore a simple pair of skintight black pants tucked into her black leather boots.

As for Prince Harry, the 41-year-old son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana wore a simple zip-up hoodie with jeans, boots and a baseball cap.

Captioning her post, "Happy Sunday 🎃🧡," the video gave glimpses of Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4. Prince Harry and Markle's, mom Doria Ragland, could also be seen carving pumpkins.

The former Suits, 44, actress left comments on the post off in anticipation of potential backlash, as she's often subject to criticism.

However, people were still quick to chime in on her fit.

"Who dresses in boots and a coat while leaving the kids with nothing but what looks like thin pajamas? My guess is it's warm there, but Meghan wants to look like the hunting-fishing-shooting set.... Next to a gas station in a desolate pumpkin patch," one fan griped on Reddit.

A second user stated: "Still dressing like she is a wannabe influencer in the Cotswolds for the first time in their life. For how hateful she claims the U.K. was to her, she certainly contorts herself to play a cliched stereotype of British royal/old money types."

Meghan is no stranger to sporting luxury clothing and shoes. Last Saturday, October 18, she donned a white Carolina Herrera halter dress with brown Jimmy Choo sandals at the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament.

And on October 16, the With Love, Meghan star appeared at the event in Los Angeles wearing a sleek tan suit that costs over $2,600 teamed with Balenciaga's popular Knife pumps ($995).

Moreover, on October 13, she shared another Instagram post that highlighted her access to luxury garb.

The video post, which showed her spending time in New York City with Prince Harry, momentarily focused on pairs of shoes lined up on the floor and various outfits hanging on a clothing rack.

The couple attended the Project Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day Gala on October 9 while in town.

The mom-of-two was photographed on several occasions during her trip to New York City. On one outing, she wore another Anine Bing coat, a cashmere style that costs $800, with Hermés' Oz mule, which retails for $1,500.

When it comes to luxury brands, some of her other favorites include Manolo Blahnik, Saint Laurent, Ralph Lauren, Max Mara, Loro Piana and Giorgio Armani.

Meghan also typically wears high-end jewelry, with her Cartier Love bracelet ($6,630) being one of her favorite pieces. She's also been wearing Guzema gold and diamond earrings lately that cost $2,630.

