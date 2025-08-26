ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Meghan Markle Shares Rare Footage of Adorable Daughter Lilibet in Their Kitchen as Prince Harry Surprises Family With Sweet Gift: Photos Source: @meghan/instagram;mega Meghan Markle gave fans an unprecedented look at her and Prince Harry's daughter, Lilibet, in their gorgeous California home. Stephanie Kaplan Contact us by Email Aug. 26 2025, Published 1:28 p.m. ET

While the just released second season of Meghan Markle's Netflix show was filled with fun recipes and unexpected confessions, the most surprising thing the Duchess of Sussex shared on premiere day came via her Instagram! Hours after new episodes of With Love, Meghan, debuted, the mother-of-two uploaded an Instagram Story and shared rare video footage of daughter Lilibet as she unveiled a gift from Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle Shares Video of Daughter Lilibet

Source: @meghan/instagram Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter, Lilibet, kissed a framed photo of the family's late dog.

The clip featured the 4-year-old in her pajamas as she walked over to a large portrait of the former actress' late beagle, Guy. Lilibet, who had her hair down, gave the framed photo a kiss and trotted away as Meghan zoomed in on the piece. "Morning surprise from my husband 🥹," the Suits alum, 44, wrote alongside the video, which was set to Mary Wells' "My Guy." The post also gave fans an unprecedented look into the couple's California home, with the kitchen featuring gorgeous wood cabinets, a colorful tile backsplash, copper pots hanging from the ceiling and a stainless steel oven.

Source: @meghan/instagram The framed picture was a gift from Prince Harry.

Though neither Lilibet nor her brother, Archie, 6, appear on their mom's show, she did bring on a few celebrity guests, such as Chrissy Teigen. One of the more comical moments occurred when the ladies crafted jewelry with flowers that coordinated with birth months. The actress mentioned her son and Teigen's eldest boy, noting, "Miles and Archie were both lily of the valley. And ‘Honsworth,’ this one..." "You have a kid named Honsworth?" the model quipped in response, to which Meghan laughed and joked, "It’s my child you’ve never heard of." A crew member said the flower was called "Hawthorn," which only made the girls laugh more. "By the way, if I could have kept a secret like that, impressive," Meghan added, referring to the idea that she and Harry, 40, welcomed a third child without the world knowing.

Source: mega The former actress rarely shares footage of her and Harry's kids, Archie and Lilibet.

Elsewhere in the episode, the twosome shared their mutual experience of being a briefcase girl on Deal or No Deal during their early years in Hollywood. "I was thinking about how many moons ago we crossed paths. That was a past life," the mom-of-two said. "That was good old Deal or No Deal."

Meghan Markle and Chrissy Teigen Bond Over 'Deal or No Deal' Gigs

Source: Jake Rosenberg/Netflix Chrissy Teigen was one of the guests on the new season of 'With Love, Meghan.'