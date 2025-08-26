Meghan Markle Shares Rare Footage of Adorable Daughter Lilibet in Their Kitchen as Prince Harry Surprises Family With Sweet Gift: Photos
While the just released second season of Meghan Markle's Netflix show was filled with fun recipes and unexpected confessions, the most surprising thing the Duchess of Sussex shared on premiere day came via her Instagram!
Hours after new episodes of With Love, Meghan, debuted, the mother-of-two uploaded an Instagram Story and shared rare video footage of daughter Lilibet as she unveiled a gift from Prince Harry.
Meghan Markle Shares Video of Daughter Lilibet
The clip featured the 4-year-old in her pajamas as she walked over to a large portrait of the former actress' late beagle, Guy. Lilibet, who had her hair down, gave the framed photo a kiss and trotted away as Meghan zoomed in on the piece.
"Morning surprise from my husband 🥹," the Suits alum, 44, wrote alongside the video, which was set to Mary Wells' "My Guy."
The post also gave fans an unprecedented look into the couple's California home, with the kitchen featuring gorgeous wood cabinets, a colorful tile backsplash, copper pots hanging from the ceiling and a stainless steel oven.
Though neither Lilibet nor her brother, Archie, 6, appear on their mom's show, she did bring on a few celebrity guests, such as Chrissy Teigen.
One of the more comical moments occurred when the ladies crafted jewelry with flowers that coordinated with birth months.
The actress mentioned her son and Teigen's eldest boy, noting, "Miles and Archie were both lily of the valley. And ‘Honsworth,’ this one..."
"You have a kid named Honsworth?" the model quipped in response, to which Meghan laughed and joked, "It’s my child you’ve never heard of."
A crew member said the flower was called "Hawthorn," which only made the girls laugh more.
"By the way, if I could have kept a secret like that, impressive," Meghan added, referring to the idea that she and Harry, 40, welcomed a third child without the world knowing.
Elsewhere in the episode, the twosome shared their mutual experience of being a briefcase girl on Deal or No Deal during their early years in Hollywood.
"I was thinking about how many moons ago we crossed paths. That was a past life," the mom-of-two said. "That was good old Deal or No Deal."
Meghan Markle and Chrissy Teigen Bond Over 'Deal or No Deal' Gigs
Meghan recalled how all of the girls on the show had to stand in a row before filming to have false eyelashes applied.
"I do remember coming off stage one day and they held a Ziploc bag open and we all took our eyelashes off and just put them in there. And I’m like, 'Are these for tomorrow?' And we’d all just close our eyes," the Cravings cookbook author, 39, spilled. "Oh my lord. What a time though!"
"I was just so happy to have health insurance!" Meghan admitted of securing a job.