Meghan Markle Dragged for Holding Jam Tongs Upside Down in As Ever Promo Shoot: 'What a Joke'

Meghan Markle stirred up yet another social media disaster. The Duchess of Sussex, 44, is now being accused of holding jam tongs upside down in a new advertisement for her lifestyle brand, As Ever. In the image in question, Meghan is lifting a jar of preserves from a pot of boiling water using canning tongs.

Guys she’s using the canning tongs upside down. The rubber part goes around the jars so they don’t slip. pic.twitter.com/8sTrsj6Bxc — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) October 4, 2025 Source: @emzanotti/X Meghan Markle reportedly held kitchen equipment upside down.

"Guys, she's using the canning tongs upside down. The rubber part goes around the jars so they don't slip," an X user pointed out. "Big yikes. Her team did her wrong," another agreed, while a third declared, "What a joke." Megyn Kelly hopped in the comments section to express her surprise over the blunder, writing, "Omg, really?!"

Meghan Markle's New As Ever Products

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is the founder of As Ever.

During the weekend of October 4, As Ever launched Sauvignon Blanc white wine, as well as restocked the popular apricot spread and orange marmalade. According to the brand's website, their first-ever wine is described as "bright and balanced, with citrus aromatics, a smooth finish, and refreshing versatility. Crafted for everyday dinners and celebratory gatherings alike, this thoughtfully made wine is perfect for sharing, gifting, and savoring in every season."

Meghan Markle Laughs at Paris Fashion Week Model

Source: @unreMARKLEble/X Meghan Markle attended Paris Fashion Week.

Meghan's latest marketing mistake comes after she was allegedly caught laughing at a model during Paris Fashion Week. The royal burst into giggles while seated front row at Balenciaga’s spring-summer 2026 show on Saturday, October 4. She turned to her friend Markus Anderson, then quickly covered her mouth upon realizing she shouldn't be cracking up. "She did seem a little bit out of place in Paris, if I'm going to be honest. She seemed a bit nervous," Charlotte Griffiths, Editor-at-Large of the Mail, explained on Sunday. "At one point, she sat in the front row, and a model tripped. She burst out laughing. And then she obviously realized that was quite a cruel thing to do, so she sort of covered it up." Meghan's rep insisted that she was not laughing at the model — but the public wasn't convinced.

Source: @unreMARKLEble/X Meghan Markle was accused of laughing at a model.