Meghan Markle Dragged for Laughing at Model During Paris Fashion Week: 'She's So Hard to Like'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: @unreMARKLEble/X

Meghan Markle was videoed laughing at a model who allegedly tripped during Paris Fashion Week.

Oct. 7 2025, Published 2:29 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle burst into laughter in the middle of Paris Fashion Week — although no one else seemed to be amused.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, couldn't hold in her giggles while seated front row at Balenciaga’s spring-summer 2026 show on Saturday, October 4.

The attendees surrounding her remained straight-faced, prompting social media users to question what exactly made Meghan crack up.

Source: @rvealingthenarc/TikTok

Meghan Markle allegedly laughed at a model who tripped.

In the now-viral clip, the royal is all smiles as she turns to her friend Markus Anderson, who maintains a stern facial expression. She quickly covered up her mouth, as if she realized she should not be laughing, then returned her focus to the catwalk.

On Sunday, Charlotte Griffiths, Editor-at-Large of the Mail, alleged Meghan's laughter followed a model tripping on the runway.

"She did seem a little bit out of place in Paris, if I'm going to be honest. She seemed a bit nervous," the journalist explained. "At one point, she sat in the front row, and a model tripped. She burst out laughing. And then she obviously realized that was quite a cruel thing to do, so she sort of covered it up."

Meghan's rep later denied that she was laughing at the model.

Image of Meghan Markle attended the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week.
Source: @unreMARKLEble/X

Meghan Markle attended the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week.

Social media users were infuriated by her seemingly disrespectful behavior at Fashion Week.

"The guy beside her looked annoyed and don't blame him," one person wrote on TikTok, while another quipped, "She's so hard to like."

"Why is she there? Privacy tour on hold?" a third critiqued.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

Image of It has not been confirmed why Meghan Markle was laughing in the front row.
Source: @unreMARKLEble/X

It has not been confirmed why Meghan Markle was laughing in the front row.

Others, however, defended Prince Harry's wife and urged for people to leave her alone.

"Poor Meghan. Why is she so hated honestly?" one user questioned. "She's beautiful, she's classy and she is married to a prince. She's blessed."

"I wish I could have haters obsessed with me like Meghan," a second person added.

Meghan Markle Gets Roasted for Disrespecting Princess Diana

Source: @StephanieSidley/X

Meghan Markle was accused of disrespecting Princess Diana.

Just a few days prior, Meghan came under fire for putting her feet up in a limo near the Pont de l’Alma tunnel, where Princess Diana died in a 1997 car crash. The Saturday, October 4, Instagram Story showed the With Love, Meghan star driving past Pont Alexandre III and Pont des Invalides, steps away from the site of the tragic accident.

"If driving towards Princess Diana’s death scene is a message to Prince William then Meghan Markle is the devil," an X user raged.

"Why? Why would she film the place his mother died?" another queried. "Moreover, why would she post it on social media for the world to see? Why? What is the end game? Who is she messaging with this? There’s some nefarious s--- to unravel in this. Psycob---- type stuff."

