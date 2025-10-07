Meghan Markle Dragged for Laughing at Model During Paris Fashion Week: 'She's So Hard to Like'

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle burst into laughter in the middle of Paris Fashion Week — although no one else seemed to be amused. The Duchess of Sussex, 44, couldn't hold in her giggles while seated front row at Balenciaga’s spring-summer 2026 show on Saturday, October 4. The attendees surrounding her remained straight-faced, prompting social media users to question what exactly made Meghan crack up.

@rvealingthenarc All the world is a stage and every moment is a performance 😳 She’s the only one laughing. Markus doesn’t even crack a smile. Makes me wonder if this is another example of her ridiculing someone… #MeghanMarkleExposed #meghanmarkleisanarcissist ♬ original sound - 𝐔𝐧𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰𝐧 Source: @rvealingthenarc/TikTok Meghan Markle allegedly laughed at a model who tripped.

In the now-viral clip, the royal is all smiles as she turns to her friend Markus Anderson, who maintains a stern facial expression. She quickly covered up her mouth, as if she realized she should not be laughing, then returned her focus to the catwalk. On Sunday, Charlotte Griffiths, Editor-at-Large of the Mail, alleged Meghan's laughter followed a model tripping on the runway. "She did seem a little bit out of place in Paris, if I'm going to be honest. She seemed a bit nervous," the journalist explained. "At one point, she sat in the front row, and a model tripped. She burst out laughing. And then she obviously realized that was quite a cruel thing to do, so she sort of covered it up." Meghan's rep later denied that she was laughing at the model.

Source: @unreMARKLEble/X Meghan Markle attended the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week.

Social media users were infuriated by her seemingly disrespectful behavior at Fashion Week. "The guy beside her looked annoyed and don't blame him," one person wrote on TikTok, while another quipped, "She's so hard to like." "Why is she there? Privacy tour on hold?" a third critiqued.

Source: @unreMARKLEble/X It has not been confirmed why Meghan Markle was laughing in the front row.

Others, however, defended Prince Harry's wife and urged for people to leave her alone. "Poor Meghan. Why is she so hated honestly?" one user questioned. "She's beautiful, she's classy and she is married to a prince. She's blessed." "I wish I could have haters obsessed with me like Meghan," a second person added.

