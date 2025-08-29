or
Meghan Markle Dragged for 'Regurgitating the Same Word Salads' in New Interview: 'Nothing She Says Seems Normal or Natural'

Screenshot of Meghan Markle on 'The Circuit'
Source: @business/youtube

Meghan Markle's new interview on 'The Circuit' had people calling her out for using 'word salads' and repeating stories from the past.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 29 2025, Published 11:17 a.m. ET

Meghan Markle is getting dragged for her latest interview.

While appearing on Bloomberg's The Circuit, the Duchess of Sussex talked about her upbringing, her lifestyle brand and more, but countless viewers felt the star's replies were just "word salads."

Meghan Markle's 'Word Salads'

Screenshot of Emily Chang and Meghan Markle on 'The Circuit'
Source: @business/youtube

Meghan Markle was criticized for using 'word salads' during her appearance on 'The Circuit.'

One cringeworthy moment came when the mom-of-two discussed her love for bookstores.

"You can find your story there. You can find some version of your story or what feels true to you in it," she explained.

"How important it is to own your own story?" host Emily Chang asked.

"I know I do. And if you know me, you know that I do," she replied. "I think there are always going to be moments where you feel as though a story is being told about some caricature of you that actually has nothing to do with you."

"I just think there really is a lot of value to when you anchor into your own knowing, then you're telling your own story," Meghan continued. "You're telling your own story and how you show up in the world, what you do. You actually don't need to say anything. You can show who you are."

'Nothing She Says Seems Normal or Natural'

Screenshot of Meghan Markle on 'The Circuit'
Source: @business/youtube

People claimed 'nothing' the Duchess of Sussex says 'seems normal, natural or genuine.'

People who watched the episode were quick to diss Meghan's words, with one person commenting on YouTube, "She has nothing new to say. She just regurgitates the same word salad."

"Why do people invite her to speak? It's the same thing over and over. Word salad on repeat," agreed another individual, with a third noting, "Nothing she says seems normal, natural or genuine and I think that's why people dislike her."

Duchess of Sussex Disses Royal Life

Others criticized the With Love, Meghan star for complaining about having to wear pantyhose during royal duties.

"Let’s be honest, that was not very myself. I hadn’t seen pantyhose since movies in the 1980s. That felt a little bit inauthentic," she confessed of the strict dress code.

"That’s a silly example but it is an example of when you want to dress the way you want to dress and say the things that are true and you’re able to show up in that space really organically and authentically — that’s being comfortable in your own skin," the Suits alum said. "That’s had different chapters in my life."

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: mega

The mom-of-two complained about royal life, noting it made her feel inauthentic.

Disses over her remarks included, "Some women have to deal with poverty, violence and abuse, but Meghan had the toughest battle of all…pantyhose. What a warrior."

"It’s so funny how she’s like 'oh I had to wear pantyhose and that’s so not like me' but she’s literally been an actor her whole life where she’s worn costumes," another individual pointed out. "Being a royal is a like playing a role, and you play the part while keeping authentic. She just couldn’t do it. And now she can dress how she likes, but she still can’t be authentic."

