Meghan Markle Dragged for 'Regurgitating the Same Word Salads' in New Interview: 'Nothing She Says Seems Normal or Natural'

Meghan Markle's new interview on 'The Circuit' had people calling her out for using 'word salads' and repeating stories from the past.

While appearing on Bloomberg's The Circuit , the Duchess of Sussex talked about her upbringing, her lifestyle brand and more, but countless viewers felt the star's replies were just "word salads."

Meghan Markle was criticized for using 'word salads' during her appearance on 'The Circuit.'

One cringeworthy moment came when the mom-of-two discussed her love for bookstores.

"You can find your story there. You can find some version of your story or what feels true to you in it," she explained.

"How important it is to own your own story?" host Emily Chang asked.

"I know I do. And if you know me, you know that I do," she replied. "I think there are always going to be moments where you feel as though a story is being told about some caricature of you that actually has nothing to do with you."

"I just think there really is a lot of value to when you anchor into your own knowing, then you're telling your own story," Meghan continued. "You're telling your own story and how you show up in the world, what you do. You actually don't need to say anything. You can show who you are."