'With Love, Meghan' Season 2 Bombshells: All the Biggest Revelations
The Gift Meghan Markle Made for Prince Harry
Meghan Markle dropped more personal anecdotes in the second season of her hit Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.
The series, which premiered on August 26, let viewers into Meghan's world as she welcomed guests to a California estate to share personal tips for cooking, gardening and hosting.
In one episode, she talked to her guest Heather Dorak about her tricks to pack a bag, adding she usually gathers belongings that bring her "joy." Among the items was a blue baseball cap with the text "PH40," which she gifted to Prince Harry for his birthday.
As "PH" is a reference to her husband's royal title, it divided the viewers since they had seemingly relinquished it when they decided to step back from their royal duties and move to California in 2020.
When Exactly Meghan Markle Fell in Love With Prince Harry
Although Prince Harry largely stayed off the camera in With Love, Meghan Season 2, Meghan mentioned her husband several times during conversations with her guests.
While speaking with Tan France, Meghan recounted the moment she fell in love with the royal.
"Now I can't help but ask personal questions — I'm known for it. Was there a moment you were like, 'I know that I love this guy'?" Tan asked, to which Meghan replied, "Yes. That was our third date."
When the Next in Fashion co-host clarified whether she had fallen in love with Prince Harry on their third date, Meghan shared she met her husband in Botswana, where they "camped for five days together."
"So you really had time to fall in love in those few days. That's nice," Tan said.
Meghan continued, "You really get to know somebody when you're in a little tent together and there's like, 'What is that outside the tent?' That's an elephant. Are we gonna be safe? Yeah, you're safe. Okay."
She also confirmed Prince Harry said "I love you" first, prompting France to quip, "Oh, that's nice. That is really… you started to blush. I will stop this line of questioning."
"She's still got it!" Meghan exclaimed.
What Meghan Markle Misses About the U.K.
In With Love, Meghan Season 2, Meghan opened up about one thing she longs for from the U.K. years after she last visited the country.
"One of the things I miss most about the UK is the radio stations," she told France, adding that "grandma" station, Magic FM, is her favorite.
The Heartache of Being Away From Her Kids
As a hands-on mom, Meghan found it painful when she had to be away from her kids, Archie and Lilibet. She did not specify when exactly it happened, but she appeared to reference her and Prince Harry's 2022 trip to the U.K. when Queen Elizabeth II died.
"The longest I went without being around our kids was almost three weeks. I was...not well," the mom-of-two admitted.
Meghan Markle and Chrissy Teigen Reunited After 'Deal or No Deal' Stint
Nearly two decades after Meghan appeared on Deal or No Deal, she reunited with former costar Chrissy Teigen in With Love, Meghan Season 2.
"I remember all having to stand in line, to get our lashes put on in a row," Meghan reminisced.
The model responded, "I do remember coming off stage one day and they held a Ziploc bag open and we all took our eyelashes off and just put them in there. And I'm like, 'Are these for tomorrow?' And we'd all just close our eyes. Oh my lord… What a time though!"
"I was just so happy to have health insurance!" Meghan quipped.
Meghan Markle's 'Secret' Third Child
Meghan and Teigen also showed their playful side while making flower jewelry.
"Miles and Archie were both lily of the valley. And 'Honsworth,' this one," said Meghan.
When Teigen teasingly asked whether her pal has a kid named Honsworth, Meghan joked, "It's my child you've never heard of."
The duchess added, "By the way, if I could have kept a secret like that, impressive."
Archie Is Meghan Markle's 'Sweet Little Boy'
According to Meghan, her son, Archie, is "the most tender, sweet, adorable child of all time."
"I always wanted to be a mom. I love it. It's better than I even expected," she candidly shared.
Meghan Markle Had a 'Horrible' Dish the Night Prince Harry Proposed
While Meghan found love in cooking, her dishes were not always perfect.
"I roasted a chicken the night my husband proposed to me, roast chicken is what we served at our wedding, I make it at least once a week," she recalled in With Love, Meghan Season 2. "When I made a roast chicken for my now-husband, I was still having a lot of challenges with the conversion of Celsius and Fahrenheit."
She added, "I made a horrible chicken that night. I mean, truly terrible. So, the point is, you could make a terrible chicken and someone is still going to appreciate the thought."
Meghan Markle Opened Up About Aging
In the Netflix series, Meghan spoke honestly about aging now that she is in her 40s.
"It's great to go through all that growing up when you're in your 20s, and start to figure it out when you're in your 30s, and it's really awesome to be in your 40s," she described. "You have to go through all of that to get to where you're supposed to be. And it's been really interesting to watch as we've gotten older and more comfortable as women and who we are and in our skin and our bodies."
What Meghan Markle Would Eat After Acting Auditions
According to Meghan, she used to go to the McDonald's drive-thru and buy herself an apple pie after each acting audition.
"If I thought I did really well at an audition, most actresses would probably think, 'I went on an audition, I'm going to go to the gym,'" she said. "Nope, I was like, 'That went well. I'm going to treat myself to a drive-through apple pie.'"