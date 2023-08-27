Meghan Markle Extremely Stressed About Finances After Spotify Deal Fallout: 'This Is Not the Life She Expected'
Going broke?
Worries about finances have allegedly taken a toll on Meghan Markle since Spotify dropped the Duchess' multi-million-dollar podcast deal.
"Meghan's anxiety kicks in when she's not in control," the source explained of the controversial couple, who were labeled "grifters" by a podcast exec at the company.
"It seems that the pressure of making her mark in Hollywood is finally getting to Meghan. Trying to reestablish herself, constant money problems, Harry traveling and leaving her home alone a lot — it all adds up. She's stressed, and friends are afraid she could be spiraling," they revealed, adding the duo have been eager to establish themselves after leaving the royal family in 2020.
"Being millions in debt is extremely stressful. Sometimes she's not able to sleep at night because of it," they continued, noting that "keeping up the lavish lifestyle they lead isn't easy."
Harry has previously admitted they rushed into their reported $20 million Spotify deal because they were desperate to pay for security after King Charles cut them off. They were also trying to pay off their $9.5 million mortgage on their $14.65 million estate in Montecito.
Meghan later confessed the duo was hesitant to buy the home as they "didn't have jobs" at the time. "It's like, 'I don't want to go and look at all the things that I can't afford. That doesn't feel good."
Despite the state of their finances, the pair apparently did "everything they could" to get the home. However, the source explained they no longer have the ability to take these risks.
- Royally Homeless: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Want to ‘Rent Kensington Palace Apartment’ After Frogmore Cottage Eviction
- A Royal ‘Bombsite’: Meghan Markle ‘Couldn’t Be Clearer’ in Her Wish to Avoid Royal Family Devastation She Helped Cause
- Meghan Markle Thinks the U.K. Doesn't 'Deserve Her' Presence: Source
"There's a lot on Meghan's plate," the insider said. "This is not the life she expected."
Despite their recent failures, the source noted that "Meghan's trying to be hopeful."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"There are good days and bad. But it's been an uphill battle, to say the least," they added. "Meghan still has support from some A-listers who continue to come to her and Harry's rescue."
Life & Style reported on the source's comments.