Meghan Markle's Friend Shares Rare Glimpse Inside Her Life in the U.K.: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle's close friend Kelly McKee Zajfen has given a glimpse into the Duchess of Sussex's new life in the U.K. with Prince Harry. The philanthropist posted a bunch of photos from her visit to the Sussexes in England on Instagram just a few weeks after the couple's big move.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly McKee Zajfen Shared a Bunch of Photos From Her U.K. Visit

Source: @_HEARTMOM_/INSTAGRAM Meghan Markle enjoyed wine in the garden with her friends.

McKee Zajfen, a former model and co-founder of Alliance of Moms, shared a lengthy photo carousel from her visit to Harry and Meghan’s new home. The pictures featured her and her baby son, Jack, the Sussexes themselves and their friend Marcus Anderson. In one photo, the Duchess, McKee Zajfen and Anderson could be seen enjoying a glass of white wine in the garden, while Meghan held little Jack in another pic. Yet another photo showed Harry sharing an adorable moment with Jack while laying on the floor.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly McKee Zajfen Shared Heartfelt Words About Meghan's New Life

Source: @_HEARTMOM_/INSTAGRAM Meghan Markle bonded with her friend's son Jack.

McKee Zajfen's caption also included insights into how the Sussexes have been settling into their new life. "There’s something so special about getting a taste of this magical place with my bestie, and having my sweet Jack along for the adventure," she wrote. "I’ve loved seeing this sweet chapter through her eyes and daily adventures! Especially getting to experience so many little firsts with Jack by my side. Family time is just what the heart ordered. With a side of mashed peas and fish n chips! All of it has filled my heart.🇬🇧 you’ve been so good to us. We’re leaving with full hearts and definitely leaving a piece of ours here. 🤍To everyone we’ve met or bumped into, thank you for being so loving to my friend 🥹 It’s been beautiful to witness. She missed you too! Cheerio!"

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's U.K. Move

Source: @_HEARTMOM_/INSTAGRAM Harry and Meghan recently moved back to the U.K.

The royal couple shocked the world when they announced they would be moving back to the U.K. after spending close to six years in Montecito, Calif. They were previously U.K.-based when they were working members of the royal family. Speaking to HELLO! during a recent event, the Duke of Sussex spoke about being back in his home country. "The last two weeks have been… it’s been eventful. But, you know, we’re getting stuck into the work. Kids are in school. We’re happy," he gushed.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's School Drama

Source: @MEGHAN/INSTAGRAM Archie and Lilibet had some drama with their school.